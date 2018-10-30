Connected Car Market to reach a market size of $256.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Connected Car Market, published by KBV research, the Global Connected Car Market size is expected to reach $256.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 31% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Fleet Manager Market by Region in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 22.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Sensors Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 37.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Processors Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Connected Car Market

Connected Car Market

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, AT&T, Incorporated, Daimler AG and Harman International (Samsung Electronics) are the forerunners in the Connected Car market.

The Embedded market holds the largest market share in Global Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions in 2016, growing at CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period. The Integrated market is expected to witness a CAGR of 34.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Tethered market would garner market size of $58,672.1 million by 2023.

The Navigation market holds the largest market share in Global Connected Car Market by Application in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 30.7 % during the forecast period. The Telematics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Infotainment market is expected to witness CAGR of 30.3% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-connected-car-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Connected Car Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Telefonica, S.A,Verizon Communications, Inc., Harman International Industries, Incorporated, TomTom NV, AT&T, Vodafone Group Plc., Ford Motor Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, AUDI AG, and Daimler AG.

Global Connected Car Market Size Segmentation

By Product & Services

Fleet Manager

Sensors

Processors

Wireless & Cellular Modules

OEM Services

Aftermarket Services

By Connectivity Solutions

Embedded

Integrated

Tethered

By Technology

2G

3G

4G & 5G

By Application

Navigation

Telematics

Infotainment

By Geography

North America Connected Car Market Size

US Connected Car Market Size

Canada Connected Car Market Size

Mexico Connected Car Market Size

Rest of Global Connected Car Market Size

Europe Connected Car Market

Germany Connected Car Market

UK Connected Car Market

France Connected Car Market

Russia Connected Car Market

Spain Connected Car Market

Italy Connected Car Market

Rest of Europe Connected Car Market

Asia Pacific Connected Car Market

China Connected Car Market

Japan Connected Car Market

India Connected Car Market

South Korea Connected Car Market

Singapore Connected Car Market

Malaysia Connected Car Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Connected Car Market

LAMEA Connected Car Market

Brazil Connected Car Market

Argentina Connected Car Market

UAE Connected Car Market

Saudi Arabia Connected Car Market

South Africa Connected Car Market

Nigeria Connected Car Market

Rest of LAMEA Connected Car Market

Companies Profiled

Telefonica, S.A

Verizon Communications, Inc

Harman International Industries, Incorporated

TomTom NV

AT&T

Vodafone Group Plc

Ford Motor Company

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

AUDI AG

Daimler AG

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Connected Car Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Connected Car Market (2017-2023)

Europe Connected Car Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Connected Car Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Connected Car Market (2017-2023)