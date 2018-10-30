Military Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) Market 2018 – 2022: Industry Report

ECDIS is an electronic navigational chart system used in naval vessels and ships. It displays vectorized data, pinpoints locations, and attains directions on board a naval vessel for safe navigation. It also eases the navigator’s workload with automatic capabilities, such as route planning, route monitoring, estimated time of arrival (ETA) computation, and electronic navigational chart(ENC) updating.
Analysts forecast the global military electronic chart display and information system market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2018-2022.
Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-military-electronic-chart-display-and-information-system-ecdis-market-2018-2022/request-sample
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global military electronic chart display and information system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global Military Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-military-electronic-chart-display-and-information-system-ecdis-market-2018-2022
Key vendors
- DANELEC MARINE
- Kongsberg Maritime
- Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine
- Raytheon Anschutz
- Thales Group
Market driver
- Ongoing replacements of naval combat systems
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
- Cyber security threats
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
- Enhanced real-time GIS in naval applications
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?