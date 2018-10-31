Automotive Embedded Systems Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

An automotive embedded system is a microcontroller based system to control and access data from sub-systems of the vehicle. Most commonly used embedded systems in a vehicle is embedded navigation system, which includes GPS. This navigational system comprises an embedded circuitry made by a GPS receiver, a gyroscope, a DVD-ROM, main controller, and a display system.

This report studies the Automotive Embedded Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Embedded Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Automotive Embedded Systems market is valued at 20600 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 28700 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive Embedded Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Harman International

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Johnson Electric

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Embedded Hardware

Embedded Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electrical and Electronics

Infotainment and Telematics

Powertrain and Chassis and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Table of content

1 Automotive Embedded Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Embedded Systems

1.2 Classification of Automotive Embedded Systems by Types

1.2.1 Global Automotive Embedded Systems Revenue Comparison by Types (2017–2023)

