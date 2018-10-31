Mobile BI Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast 2016 – 2022

Market Highlights:

Today, Organizations are investing huge money in order to develop and create a technological environment where the data reporting and analysis becomes fast and easy. Mobile BI is also about the delivery of real time data to their desired sources. Manufacturing industry needs real time access the process for high efficiency. People working on field need access to the real-time data for the achievement of their goals more efficiently and effectively.

Real time reporting can help the organization and top level executives to for instant decision making, a necessary part of today’s business world. This also helps to reduce the number of conflicts between the two parties and helps to save money as well as time. Companies can see their Google Analytics and similar services in real-time using Google Analytics Real Time Reporting API. Top level executives can see the lead flow instant on their smartphone or tablet and many others.

Growing the size of organization and high adoption of the technology and analytical software into the business process is helping to personnel to reduce the cost of the and the time. This is driving the market of Global Mobile BI Market around the world.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2364

Major Key Players:

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Micro Strategy (U.S.)

• SAS Institute (U.S.)

• Tableau Software (U.S.)

• Information Builders (U.S.)

• TIBCO Software (U.S.)

• Yellowfin International Pty Ltd. (U.S.)

Segments:

The Global Mobile BI Market has been segmented on the basis of services, business function and region. By services, the market has been bifurcated into managed services and professional services. On the basis of business function, the market can be segmented as IT, Finance, Sales, Marketing, Operations, HR. On the basis of end-users the market can be segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail & e-commerce among others. By organization size, the market includes small, medium and large. Further, the market has been segmented into four regions which include- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

On the basis of business function, the market can be segmented into IT, Finance, Sales, Marketing, Operations, HR. Out of these, the Sales function accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing need for sales departments across industry verticals and to maximize cross sell.

Access PR Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/mobile-bi-industry

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share especially in the countries such as U.S majorly due to technological advancements and early adoption of BI solutions in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period majorly due to increasing technological adoption and huge opportunities across industry verticals especially in countries such as India and China.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-bi-market-2364

Intended Audience:

• Mobile BI Manufacturers

• Distributors

• Research firms

• Consultancy firms

• Software Developers

• Vendors

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

• Stakeholders

• End-user sectors

• Technology Investors

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com