Organic Menus In The Food And Beverage Services Market!

Organic and locally produced food is becoming increasingly popular. Consumers are willing to pay more at restaurants and cafes that serve organic and locally grown food items. Almost 45% of Americans actively try to involve organic food in their diets. In 2013, the global sales of organic food and drink reached $72 billion, with Europe and the United States driving 90 percent of the world’s sales. Companies in the food and beverage services industry are seeking to differentiate themselves by upgrading their ingredients and experimenting with healthier dishes. For example, Panera Bread and Starbucks, each known for their seasonal pumpkin spice lattes, changed their recipes in order to eliminate undesirable ingredients and meet consumer demand for healthy dishes.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICES MARKET TO GROW TO $5 TRILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the food and beverage services market in 2017, accounting for half of the market share. This was mainly due to increasing economic activity, urbanization, busy lifestyles, rising disposable income and the growing middle-class population in the region led to increase in the demand for restaurants, cafes and bars.

Read report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-services-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, modernizing technologies in restaurants improves customer satisfaction, thereby boosting restaurant sales. Many restaurants have recently begun introducing tablets on their tabletops to automate the process of ordering food as well as tipping. Apart from improving the overall dining experience, it also provides valuable data for restaurants. For example, Chili’s, an American casual dining restaurant chain, made a big change to its in-store ordering system by installing more than 45,000 tablets across 823 Chili’s restaurants. Bars and nightclubs are also increasingly offering technology-driven solutions and services. Establishments in the industry are introducing self-ordering touchscreen kiosks, mobile apps for customizable orders and quick payment and digital entertainment such as gaming and graffiti.

Request sample: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=285&type=smp

Compass Group PLC was the largest company in the food and beverage services market, with revenues of $26.4 billion for the financial year 2017. Compass Group’s growth strategy is to focus on organic growth and its operating efficiency. The company plans to increase its B2B brand portfolio by partnering with more industries, healthcare and educational institutions. The company partnered with Thompson Hospitality Corporation in USA as part of its expansion strategy. The company also introduced interactive websites and apps to serve students in educational institutions.

The food and beverage services industry comprises businesses that provide meals, snacks, and beverages to customers. This industry includes restaurants and mobile food services, catering, beverage serving providers and other food and beverage services. Companies in this industry are mainly restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets, catering services, pubs and bars, food service contractors and mobile food services.

Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $6000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $9000 and $12000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info