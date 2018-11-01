Experienced Bright Steel Wire Services

We are the credible Steel Wire Manufacturer and Wire Rope Supplier in the steel wire industry. We provide the best quality services to cableways, mining, bridges and Tenso structure at a reasonable price. We are always honest with the clients because we suggest which material is best for your project and tell them the right value of our materials.

We use the newest machines and use the creative idea in our company. We give advice to the client that how much tone of wires they need in their projects. We have a skilled technician in our firm. We maintain the industrial standard by using eco-friendly techniques in the manufacturing of machines. We offer the diverse range of steel wire such as Pvc Coated Stainless Wire Rope, Spring Steel Wire, Ungalvanized Steel Wire Rope, Rigging Wire and Stainless Spring Wire to the clients.

We go to great lengths to identify impressive new talent self-starters with specific skill sets to produce truly amazing results. We compile materials safely in our warehouse. We are licensed commercial and residential certified manufacturer and supplier and fully insured company in Jiangsu. We are enhancing our capabilities to serve best and effective service to the client. We assure our clients to provide them with good quality material.

Sometimes, in this field inundated by low quality and less to no patron service, Our Company is arranging new status in the industry. Our mission is to supply high quality of steel wire rope, Stainless Steel Wire Rope, high carbon steel wire and low carbon steel wire to our valuable customers over the world at the competitive price.

For further information, contact with us www.brightsteelwire.com.