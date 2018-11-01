Global Amines Market Projected to Reach USD 20.36 Billion by 2023 |TechSci Research

TechSci Research has been effectively engaged with offering far reaching market research information concerning different perspectives which are related to industrial reference and financial specialist utility. This specific research report titled “Global Amines Market, By Type (Ethanol Amines, Fatty Amines, Alkylamines, Ethyleneamines and Speciality Amines), By Application (Agricultural Chemicals, Petroleum, Gas Treatment, Water Treatment and Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023” has been added to the wide online database of TechSci Research which talks about the present and in addition future market situation. Seekers can get to information related with market volume, regional expanse as well as competitive landscape in the Global Amines Market. With the end goal to study development patterns of the market, this study also centres around market elements, which discusses drivers, restraints, and opportunities to impact the concerned market amid the period until 2018 to 2023.

Global Amines Market is projected to reach USD 20.36 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of over 8% between 2018 and 2023 owing to growing end-use industries such as agriculture, water treatment, personal care etc. Moreover, rapid growth of the personal care industry, is expected to act as the key market driver over the forecast years. Based on type, the market has been segmented into Ethanol Amines, Fatty Amines, Alkylamines, Ethyleneamines and Speciality Amines. In 2017, the ethanolamines segment accounted for the largest market share. Whereas, the Speciality Amines segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

APAC region dominated the overall industry and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period as well owing to growing demand for personal care and crop protection chemicals in emerging economies of the region.

Some of the leading players in the Global Amines Market are Akzonobel N.V., The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Taminco, Delamines B.V., Tosoh Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant AG, Delamines B.V etc.

