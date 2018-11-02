Automotive Safety System Market Global Research Report 2018 Analysis & Forecast To 2023

Automotive Safety System
Market 2018
Automotive Safety System Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business
Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data
to 2023. Automotive Safety System Market report is helpful for future
strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints,
Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players
forecast to 2023
Automotive Safety System Market Report Information by Active Technology
(ESC, LDW, ABS, BSD, TPMS, EBD), by Passive Technology (Pedestrian,
Whiplash Protection, Airbag), by Fuel Used (Petrol, Diesel, EV, HEV), by
Offering (Software, Hardware), by Vehicle Type (Passenger, LCV and HCV),
and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023.
Market Scenario:
The need for automotive safety system in automobiles arises from the huge
and positive technological development in the automotive sector. With
extensive research and development in the automotive field, high-end and
high-performance cars are trending up. However, chances for mishaps
increase radically with such high powered cars, thus, highlighting the need
for implementing adequate life saving measures.
Several factors aid the growth of the global automotive safety system
market. Firstly, increased efforts of automotive manufacturers to building
their repute & brand name to maintain the brand goodwill. Secondly,
automotive consumers have become more aware of road safety measures that
should be incorporated. Thirdly, with the increasing number of high-end and
high-performance cars in the market, safety is needed to be upgraded to
match the increasing average speeds of automobiles. The global automotive
safety system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approx. 9% (2017 to
2023).
Automotive Safety System Market by Segmentation:
On the basis of active technology, the most commonly used and widely
popular technologies are Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), Lane
Departure Warning Systems (LDW), Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS), and Blind
Spot Detection (BSD). These technologies work real time with the vehicle,
engine, and the Central Electronic Processing Unit (CEPU) to constantly
create and update the database for crucial parameters of the vehicle.
Although technologies, such as Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Adaptive
Cruise Control (ACC), offer a thorough and comforting driving experience,
they are quite expensive. Hence, these systems are fit into high
end/expensive luxury automobiles. On the basis of passive technology,
airbag system is the most economical and efficient, owing to low
installation and production cost. On the basis of fuel used, the safety
system is installed in all types of vehicles, though the installation is
easier in case of the electric vehicles due to less complexity involved in
terms of engine functionality and connection between different parameters
and the battery operated drive system. On the basis of offering, the
hardware safety system is installed primarily due to low complexity and low
cost of installation. On the other hand the software system though complex,
highly integrated and costly, offers much more precise and reliable safety
features.
Regional Analysis:
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia
Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The North America market has the
largest number of automobiles per person. The number of automobiles in the
U.S. is almost equal (if not more) to the population there. This large
population, coupled with one of the world’s best road infrastructure,
compels automakers to manufacture high powered vehicles for this market.
The Europe market produces some of the most innovative and technologically
advanced automobiles which invariably leads to better and faster cars. The
Asia Pacific region is said to be the biggest automotive market by the
sheer number of automobiles manufactured and sold. Thus, this region has
the highest vehicle population All these factors, cumulatively drive the
growth of the automotive safety system market at a global level.
Key Players:
Some of the key players in the automotive safety system market are Delphi
Automotive PLC (Aptiv PLC) (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), Denso
Corporation (Japan), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Robert Bosch GmbH
(Germany), TRW Automotive (U.S.), Autoliv Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Electric
Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Takata Corporation (Japan) and Mobileye N.V.
(Israel).
The report for Global Automotive Safety System Market of
Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with
the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by
various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of
the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of
current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size
in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical
and governing factors in the market. The report provides details
information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The
report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and
regions.
