Walking In Birmingham’s Countryside Is Helping Laurent Jeanmart Make New Friends

“I didn’t really have many friends in the LGBT community, I was a bit isolated,” says walk leader Laurent Jeanmart. “I think sometimes you just get trapped in your work-life routine and there’s not a lot of space to meet new people.”

I’m chatting to Laurent Jeanmart as we set off on a five-mile hike with Boot Women, a Birmingham-based walking group set up with the aim of helping LGBTQ women connect with like-minded individuals outside of the dating scene. The group is primarily made up of lesbian women, but they’ve welcomed bi and trans women in the past and straight women are also welcome, too. The only condition is that everyone is respectful and tolerant of one another.

Laurent Jeanmart, who is a 55-year-old auditor, joined the club five years ago and today, she’s leading the group alongside fellow organiser Denny Moore through the winding, tree-lined paths of Lickey Hills Country Park, just south west of Birmingham.

Boot Women was set up more than 30 years ago by a group of lesbian women who simply enjoyed walking and wanted to make more friends in their area. Today, the monthly meet-up averages around 20 participants and members take it in turns to scope out a route to lead the pack.

While the majority of walks make the most of Birmingham’s surrounding countryside, the group also run urban LGBTQ history walks. Today, Laurent Jeanmart and Denny have picked a stellar location: just 10 miles from Birmingham, Lickey Hills Country Park is world’s apart from the concrete hustle and bustle of the city. I’m blown away by the sheer scale of greenery so close to the thriving centre and with sights of some of Birmingham’s most iconic buildings as we reach a viewing platform, there’s plenty to talk about.

