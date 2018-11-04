Blend’It is a concept of perfume customisation offering a full experience from perfume discovery

Dubai, UAE: Beauty professionals, trade buyers and those involved in the fragrance business will have a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the perfumery world, whilst blending their own customised scent at the Middle East’s largest beauty and wellness trade fair next week in Dubai.

For the first time ever, Blend’It at Beautyworld Middle East 2018 will offer select visitors a chance to mix and match their own perfumes according to their mood and personality, further refined based on emotions and sensations that they’re experiencing throughout the day.

The concept is created by Centdegrés, a creative and strategy consulting agency, fragranced by Firmenich, one of the world’s largest fragrance houses; dispensed by Albéa, the world’s largest producer of personal care packaging, and manufactured by MMB.

At the beginning of the journey, visitors will choose between two main juices; floral for the ‘Blooming mind’, or woody for the ‘Daring mind’. Immersed in each perfume concept through visuals that help them to select their scents, visitors will then choose two ‘add-on’ scents from a selection of four middle notes; aromatical (vibrant pulse), citrus (sparkling pulse), oriental (addictive pulse), and musc (velvet pulse).

After gaining an intimate look at the fine art of perfume blending and packaging, visitors will then take home their own beautifully packaged collection of up to three scents, which they can mix and match according to their personal preferences. “Blend’It transforms the perfuming ritual in a playful and bespoke way, while respecting the creative work of fragrance creators,” said Gaëlle Doré, General Manager of Centdegrés Dubai.

“The fragrance market is booming but it’s also getting to be saturated. Therefore the objective of Blend’It is to show that we can bring innovative ideas to break the usual codes and perfume rituals.”

Elie Papiernik, Design Director and Managing Partner of Centdegrés, added that Blend’It is inspired by the evolution of how consumers play an increasingly important role in fragrance creation.

“Today, consumers are looking for a real experience with true but respectful customisation,” said Elie. “Blend’It is a concept of perfume customisation offering a full experience from perfume discovery, to the testing and lastly, packaging.”

While Blend’It is a brand new concept exclusively for trade buyers and industry professionals at Beautyworld Middle East 2018, Gaëlle believes it could also become increasingly popular at the retail level.

“At Beautyworld Middle East, we’ll introduce Blend’It to an audience that is very educated and passionate about fragrance, and also about blending and combining juices,” said Gaëlle. “We’ll learn a lot from the show, and then continue our project development. In the coming months, we’ll launch several Blend’It type projects at the retail level, because we strongly believe in this concept of playful bespoke fragrance creation.”

Blend’It is a special feature within Beautyworld Middle East’s Fragrance Compound and Finished Fragrance section, where more than 210 exhibitors will showcase their latest creations and compounds from 8-10 May 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

It’s one of six product groups at the annual three-day event, and features 15 of the world’s top 18 global fragrance creation houses, including Givaudan, Firmenich, International Flavors & Fragrances, Mane, Robertet, CPL Aromas, Iberchem, Eurofragance, MG Gulcicek, Sensient, Cosmo International Fragrances, Expressions Parfumees, Technico Flor, Parfex, and Luzi.

Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Beautyworld Middle East’s organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Blend’It provides a full perfume experience, bringing alive the perfumery world for Beautyworld Middle East visitors, who’re already known for their love and appreciation of fine fragrances.

“It’s where fragrance gets creative, with unique scent combinations inspired by a broad spectrum of moods, all packaged beautifully for aesthetic impact,” Pauwels added.

Now in its 23rd edition, Beautyworld Middle East 2018 will feature 1,720 exhibitors from 61 countries, with the five other product groups covering Hair, Nails & Salon Supplies; Cosmetics & Skincare; Machinery, Packaging, Raw Materials & Contract Manufacturing; Personal Care & Hygiene; and for the first time in 2018, Natural and Organic.

The annual three-day event is expected to attract more than 40,000 visitors, and returns with popular show highlights such as Quintessence – the art of Perfume; Centre Stage by Nazih Group; Nail It! by Artistic Nail Design & OPI; and the Battle of the Barbers. Other new features this year is the Innovation Zone, and the Advanced Aesthetic Therapist Conference and Workshop.

More information is available at: www.beautyworldme.com.