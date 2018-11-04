Neural Network Software Market Growth to be Fuelled Sales and Forecast CAGR by 2025

Market Overview:

Neural network software is used to simulate, research, develop, and apply artificial neural networks, software concepts adapted from biological neural networks, and in some cases, a wider array of adaptive systems such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.Global Neural Network Software Market is expected to grow in the forecasted period, in 2017 market size of the Neural Network Softwarewas XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

Market Dynamics:

The Neural Network Software market is significantly concentrated due to the presence of few key vendors and several prominent vendors operating competitively. Neural network software market is currently driven by growth in demand for predictive solutions, increasing adoption of big data analytics and various technological advancements. Predictive solutions are witnessing traction, with an increasing demand from end-use industries such as BFSI, health care, energy & utilities, and media. Exponential increase in the volume of data, increasing digitization, stringent regulations, and financial losses due to the rise in fraudulent practices are some fundamental factors responsible for rising demand for predictive solutions.

Key Players:

The Neural Network Software market consists global and regional players includingAlyuda Research, LLC., Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., QUALCOMM Incorporated, Afiniti, and Neural Technologies Limitedand other.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/upsample/120124720/Neural-Network-Software-Market

Market Segmentation:

Neural Network Software market is segmented based on Software Type, Industry verticaland geography. On the the basis of software type, the market has been divided into analytical software, data mining and archiving, optimization software and visualization software.

Neural Network Software Module by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America held highest revenue share of global neural network software market with the U.S contributing the maximum revenue and it is expected that the region will show significant growth over the forecast period. In Europe, highest revenue contributing countries includes the U.K., France and Germany. The high adoption rate across the countries namely China, India and Japan in the region is expected to drive the

Market segmented on the basis of industry vertical:

– BFSI

– Government & Utilities

– Healthcare

– Oil & Gas

– Manufacturing

– Telecom and IT

– Retail & E-commerce

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of software type:

– Data Mining and Archiving

– Analytical Software

– Optimization Software

– Visualization Software

Request For Report TOC: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/TOC/120124720/Neural-Network-Software-Market

Market segmented based on region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/upcomming/120124720/Neural-Network-Software-Market