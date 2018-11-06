Elanders Americas Awarded the “Benny” in International Print Competition

ElandersUSA, Elanders Americas’ Acworth Georgia facility, was awarded a Benny, the highest honor in the 2018 Premier Print Awards, for our entry Cobb Galleria Centre, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and ArtsBridge Foundation’s 2017 Annual Report. The Premier Print Awards, the graphic arts industry’s largest and most prestigious worldwide printing competition, recognizes outstanding achievement in print production. Elanders received our “Benny” for the Business and Annual Reports category (4 or more colors).

The Premier Print Awards are the printing industry’s oldest and largest worldwide graphic arts competition, hosted by Printing Industries of America. In its 69th year, the annual contest recognizes those responsible for the creation and production of superior print communications. The event promotes excellence in print communications and rewards companies and individuals who produce the very best in print media.

This year, more than 2,000 entries were received from printing and graphic arts firms from around the world, and judges awarded the Benny to the top entry in each category. “Cobb County based Elanders Americas represents the best of the printing industry and earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates. Our signature Annual Report, designed by LevelOne Design, is an example of the superior products produced by Elanders America” said Michele Swann, General Manager and CEO, Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority.

Michael Makin, president and CEO of Printing industries of America, agrees. “The Benny winners represent the best our industry has to offer. This year’s entries were outstanding. There were entries from companies in 8 countries. Despite the fierce competition, Elanders, through hard work and dedicated craftsmanship, produced a piece worthy of the Benny.”

Elanders received their Benny at The Premier Print Awards Gala, which honors all the companies that had the top award conferred upon them. The 2018 Gala was held Sunday, September 30, 2018 at the JW Marriott Chicago Hotel, Chicago, IL.