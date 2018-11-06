Handheld Gimbal Market Technology Trend, Applications, Growth and Status 2018–2025

6th November 2018 – Global Handheld Gimbal Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. Handheld gimbal is a pivoted support that cooperates by the light photographic tools like mobile phones, mainstream sports cameras, micro single that lets the user find more stable video material in the movement. It is portable, small, and easy to use.

The handheld gimbal is used in the movie industry. Smaller versions are available for consumers. 2-axis handheld gimbal mainly work in X and Y axis, as in roll and tilt. This 2-axis handheld gimbal does the job but they are not good as 3-axis handheld gimbal. 3-axis handheld gimbal works in X, Y, and Z axis. Handheld gimbal is also used to mount everything; right from small camera lenses to large photographic telescopes.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of the handheld gimbal market are its flexibility, stabilizing quality, the 3-axis system, ease of use & portability, and reliability. Based on product type, the handheld gimbal market is segmented into 2-axis handheld gimbal, 3-axis handheld gimbal, and so on. Based on application, the handheld gimbal market is segmented into filmmaking, extreme sports, and so on.

Based on geography, the handheld gimbal market is segmented into Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Latin America. United States does hold the largest share in the handheld gimbal market. Key players operating in the handheld gimbal industry are Steadicam, Comodo, Wondlan, Freefly, Varavon, DEFY, Shape, FEIYU TECH, BeStableCam Tech, SwiftCam Tech, TRD, DJI Tech, Tenink, Big Balance Tech, WENPOD and Zhiyun. The major participants are concentrating on joint ventures and mergers to sustain in the cut-throat competition. “Survival of the fittest” is the dictum followed by the companies. Varavon leads the market; followed by Shape and Comodo. These three rule the roost.

Market Segment:

Global Handheld Gimbal market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Feiyu

Freefly

DJI Tech

Wondlan

Rollei

TRD

SwiftCam

Steadicam

DEFY

WENPOD

Filmpower

Big Balance

Zhiyun

Varavon

Comodo

Lanparte

BeStableCam

Shape

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

2-Axis Handheld Gimbal

3-Axis Handheld Gimbal

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Mobile Phone

SLR Camera

Other

