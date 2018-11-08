Cosmetic Dentistry – The Richest In The Global Market

Increase in demand for cosmetic dental surgeries, such as basic teeth color correction and replacing missing teeth, is a trend in the dental equipment and supplies market. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, patients spent around $2.75 billion in the US for cosmetic dental surgeries in 2015. The key factors for an increase in demand for cosmetic dentistry surgeries are an increase in disposable income in developing countries and an increase in dental tourism for the cost effective dental surgeries in countries such as India and China. Some of the common cosmetic dentistry procedures are teeth whitening, correction of the alignment of teeth, placement of dental veneers and dental crowns. With the development of e-commerce platform for the marketing of dental products and an increase in consumer awareness has become a trending factor for dental equipment and supplies market during the forecast period.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE DENTAL EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES GLOBAL MARKET TO GROW TO $19 BILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dental equipment and supplies market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market share.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-equipment-and-supplies-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the introduction of advanced robotic assisted surgery dental devices is one of the major trends in the market. Robot-assisted surgery allows surgeons to perform complex operations with high precision, flexibility and control. Robotic surgical systems are commonly used for minimally invasive surgeries that need to be performed through tiny incisions. Surgeons use computer controls to operate the robotic equipment which does not require the physical presence of the surgeon in the operating room. Recent technological advancements in robotics are enabling surgeons to perform two different surgical procedures simultaneously. For instance, Aribex offers NOMAD Pro 2, a light weight, and rechargeable (battery-powered) portable system that is used in Dental radiography applications. In September 2015, LED Dental launched VELscopeVx System, a wireless and held dental imaging product that is used in the visualization of oral mucosal abnormalities during dental surgeries.

Dentsply Sirona was the largest player in the dental equipment and supplies market, with revenues of $4 billion in 2016. Sirona’s growth strategy is to launch new products to increase its share in the global dental equipment and supplies market.

The dental equipment and supplies market includes the tools, appliances and apparatus which are specifically designed to aid diagnosis, monitoring or treatment of a patient suffering from diseases of the teeth and gums. The dental equipment and supplies market comprises all organizations that engage in the manufacturing and marketing of dental equipment and accessories for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases related to teeth and gums. Dental surgeries and treatment are done by specialized dentists such as endodontists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, orthodontists, periodontists and prosthodontists.

Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

