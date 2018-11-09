Wearable Technology Integration With Leather Apparel

Technological advances in the field of wireless technologies have enabled leather product manufacturers to integrate wearable technology into their products. Leading fashion designers are partnering with technology firms to produce trendy wearables and luxury products as the market is adopting this concept broadly.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE LEATHER AND ALLIED PRODUCTS MARKET TO GROW TO NEARLY $680 BILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the leather and allied products market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market share. This was mainly due to high disposable income, thereby fuelling the demand for leather products.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, leather manufacturers are using big data to keep a track of internal and external costs, efficiencies of resources and to monitor carbon emissions and waste discharge. They are keeping track of these parameters to avoid long term negative impact of manufacturing on the environment.

NIKE Inc. was the largest player in the leather and allied products market in 2017, with revenues of $20 billion in 2016. Nike’s growth strategy aims at building strategic partnerships focus on strengthening its position in global apparel and footwear market.

Leather and allied product manufacturing establishments are engaged in the tanning or curing of hide into leather and using it in the manufacture of footwear, handbags, purse and other leather products. It also includes the manufacture of similar products with substitute materials such as plastics, rubber or textiles.

