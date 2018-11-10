Avail Lavish Homes In Lodha The Park, Mumbai call Now 9810047296

Lodha The Park located in Mumbai, Worli is designed via top-class architects and civil engineers with all luxe interiors and conveniences. Worli is one of the top-most area of business spaces in Mumbai and some famous companies are Tata, Siemens, HDFC bank, and many more due to which the demand of residential properties in Worli has also been increased. The address offers you complete healthy life in green surroundings on a terraced hill 70 feet above ground.

Key features of Lodha The Park Worli

Flooring:

• Living area and dining room are covered with vitrified tiles

• Bedroom has wooden flooring providing a classy look to the room

• Anti-skid tiles has been laid in every balcony of the apartments

• Kitchen And Utility Area has been covered with ceramic tiles

• Toilet has ceramic tiles which are non-slippery

Walls:

Exterior walls are painted with weather resistant paint; interior walls have been designed with some patterns to give marvelous look to the rooms.

The large wide windows of Lodha Parkside give an awesome look of outside from every apartment. There is modular kitchen in every home that has green marble slab and stainless steel sink.

High Points

Homeowners can choose from 2, 3, 4, and 5 BHK bedroom configurations available in various sizes. The starting price of these flats is Rs 4.8 Cr onwards. Come and enjoy the new living style in Trump Tower Mumbai that offers you superb amenities and well-connected roads. This will be the best property where you will invest and will get high return in future. Exclusively designed floor plans and well-ventilated rooms of these homes will provide you a cheerful life.

Luxurious Lifestyle In Lodha The Park Address One cannot feel bore in Lodha Park Worli as the residency offers kids playground where swings for small children has been fitted in the sandpit, a lavish clubhouse where you can have fun with your family as well as with your friends, covered walkway which allows you to move freely in the township, jogging path to run at morning, big swimming pool that is perfect according to the weather, cricket ground to enjoy the sports, outdoor lounge where you can have a quality time with your friends, indoor and outdoor games facilities such as badminton court, squash court, basketball court etc.

Also, the Lodha The Park Possession has beautiful garden and parks where one can sit and chat with the same age group people. It has an ideal harmony of nature and luxury and also it has world-class amenities that offer you top-most comfort and meet the demands of today’s generation. You will have pleasing atmosphere in these homes where one can have the opportunity to feel the freshness of every morning. The project also offers truly upgraded life to the people in high-rise apartments.

Lodha Allura is located in Mumbai city that brings joy and comfort for the home dwellers. There is a lot of location benefit for the residents as the public transport is easily available from this site. Additionally, restaurants, cafeteria and shopping malls are nearby. In short, the township is perfect in all ways. Book your homes in this beautiful residency and upgrade your living standard.

