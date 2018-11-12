Global Biophotonics Market to reach a market size of $62.9 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Biophotonics Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Biophotonics Market is expected to attain a market size of $62.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

The Medical Diagnostics market dominated the Global Biophotonics Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The Tests & Components market is expected attain a market size of $8,424.7 million by 2022. The Medical Therapeutics market is anticipated to reach a market size of $11,544.9 million by 2022 growing from a market size of $4,538.4 million in 2015.

The In-Vivo market dominated the Global Biophotonics Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The In-Vitro market is expected to attain a market size of $24,025.9 million by 2022.

The See-Through Imaging market dominated the Global Biophotonics Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The Microscopy market is expected to attain a market size of $13,292.2 million by 2022. However, Inside Imaging market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.5% during 2016-2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Biophotonics Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to attain a market size of $15,308.8 million by 2022. However, Europe market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.1% during 2016-2022.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Biophotonicshave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Oxford Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lumenis Ltd, Carl Zeiss AG, Olympus Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Perkinelmer, Inc., and Zecotek Photonics, Inc.

Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-biophotonics-market/

Global Biophotonics Market Segmentation

By End User

Tests & Components

Medical Therapeutics

Medical Diagnostics

Non-Medical Application

By Technology

In-Vivo

In-Vitro

By Application

See-Through Imaging

Microscopy

Inside Imaging

Spectro Molecular

Analytics Sensing

Light Therapy

Surface Imaging

Biosensors

By Geography

North America Biophotonics Market

U.S. Biophotonics Market

Canada Biophotonics Market

Mexico Biophotonics Market

Rest of North America Biophotonics Market

Europe Biophotonics Market

Germany Biophotonics Market

U.K. Biophotonics Market

France Biophotonics Market

Russia Biophotonics Market

Spain Biophotonics Market

Italy Biophotonics Market

Rest of Europe Biophotonics Market

Asia-Pacific Biophotonics Market

China Biophotonics Market

Japan Biophotonics Market

India Biophotonics Market

South Korea Biophotonics Market

Singapore Biophotonics Market

Malaysia Biophotonics Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Biophotonics Market

LAMEA Biophotonics Market

Brazil Biophotonics Market

Argentina Biophotonics Market

UAE Biophotonics Market

Saudi Arabia Biophotonics Market

South Africa Biophotonics Market

Nigeria Biophotonics Market

Rest of LAMEA Biophotonics Market

Companies Profiled

Oxford Instruments

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Lumenis Ltd

Carl Zeiss AG

Olympus Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Zecotek Photonics, Inc

