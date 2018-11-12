Heated tobacco products (HTPs) information sheet

What’s a heated tobacco item?

Heated tobacco products are tobacco products that produce aerosols containing nicotine and other chemical substances, which are inhaled by customers, through the mouth. They include the hugely addictive substance nicotine (contained within the tobacco), which tends to make HTPs addictive. They also contain non-tobacco additives, and are generally flavoured. HTPs mimic the behaviour of smoking conventional cigarettes, and some make use of particularly made cigarettes to include the tobacco for heating.

What are some examples of HTPs?

You will find numerous these tobacco products available on many markets. Examples incorporate iQOS from Philip Morris International, Ploom TECH from Japan Tobacco International, Glo from British American Tobacco, and PAX from PAX Labs.

How do HTPs perform?

So that you can generate the nicotine-infused vapor, HTPs heat tobacco as much as 350°C (decrease than 600°C as in standard cigarettes) employing battery-powered heating-systems. The heating-system enclosed within a device, might be an external heat source to aerosolize nicotine from specially created cigarettes (ex. iQOS and Glo), or maybe a heated sealed chamber to aerosolize nicotine straight from tobacco leaf (ex. Ploom and Pax).

The heating device demands charging and the user draws on the mouthpiece at intervals to inhale volumes with the aerosol through the mouth, which is then taken into the body.

Exactly where are HTPs marketed?

HTPs are marketed or planned to become marketed in close to forty countries as of September 2017*, and based on the existing trend, it’s most likely that these tobacco products might be introduced in additional nations.

Are HTPs electronic-cigarettes?

No, HTPs usually are not e-cigarettes. HTPs heat tobacco to generate nicotine. E-cigarettes heat e-liquid, which may possibly or might not contain nicotine and in most situations don’t contain tobacco.