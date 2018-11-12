Prescriptive Analytics Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast Report till 2022

Market Scenario:

Prescriptive Analytics is a form of advance analytics that is used for making an optimum decisions regarding the way to handle specific situations by considering all the situation and available resources. These analytics work along with predictive analytics that are used to determine the future performance based on the current and the historical data. Prescriptive Analytics are used for taking improved business decisions, despite of uncertainty and changing conditions, and it also help companies determine what action to take. For illustration: prescriptive analytics can be used to evaluate whether a local fire department should require residents to evacuate a particular area when a wildfire is burning in the area. By analyzing these data department can make the optimum decision.

The study indicates that rising popularity of automated business decisions and massive investments done by various firms helps to expand the addressable market for prescriptive analytics. The increase in cyber-crime results in the huge data loss for an organization, influences the demand of prescriptive analytics. These loss of data in the organization is an increasing concerns due to the growing internet security breaches. Whereas, the emergence of Big Data and IoT and the increasing demand of accessing real time data acts as major driving factor for the growth of Prescriptive Analytics Market. Moreover, the growing demand of machine learning is also promoting the growth of the Prescriptive Analytics market.

The factors hindering the growth of the prescriptive analytics market are the complex analytics workflow and the lack of skilled manpower with advance analytics knowledge. The global market of prescriptive analytics will reach upto 2.47 Billion by the year 2022, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~22.7% by the end of the forecasted period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Prescriptive Analytics Market are – FICO (U.S.), Ayata (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), River Logic, Inc. (U.S.), Angoss Software (U.S.), Frontline (U.S.), Profitect (U.S.), Panoratio (Germany), TIBCO Software (U.S.), NGData (Belgium) and among others.

Segments:

Prescriptive Analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment, business sector, and vertical.

Prescriptive Analytics by Components:

Software

Services

Prescriptive Analytics by Application:

Operation Management

Revenue Management

Network Management

Supply Chain Management

Others

Prescriptive Analytics by Deployment:

On-Cloud

On Premise

Prescriptive Analytics by Organization Type:

SME

Large Business Units

Prescriptive Analytics by Business Sector:

HR

Marketing

Finance

Operations

Sales

Prescriptive Analytics by Vertical:

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT/ITES

Healthcare

Transportation

Government

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Prescriptive Analytics Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region is dominating the Prescriptive Analytics Market owing to factors such as increased internet penetration and technological advancements. The study also indicates that cloud deployment is a driving factor for Asia-Pacific region to grow significantly in the prescriptive analytics market by the forecast period. Apart from it the rising adoption of IT services is also driving the prescriptive analytics market.

Intended Audience

Government Organizations

Business Analytics Software Providers

Enterprise users

Commercial users

Cloud Service Providers

IT Service Providers

Application Design and Software Developers

Software Vendors

Industrial users

Technology investors

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Independent

