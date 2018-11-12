Shanghai Pilotech Launches A Wide Range of Spray Dryer Equipments to its Customers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Shanghai, China (Nov 09, 2018) – The Company Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd. is an enterprise that has the specialty in the manufacturing of equipment used in the laboratory drying, the equipment required for sterilization, equipment used for the extraction, and many more dairy beverage production lines. The team that the company has come up after the hard work of so many years yearns to work hard for the company and provide best quality to all of the customers and clients. It strives to meet the CE standard of the European Union. The product line that is about to be launched by this amazing company is lab spray dryer and more.

The products that have been manufactured by Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd. are the ones that are adopted successfully by various famous institutions of the known first-class universities like Tsinghua University, and Chinese Academy of Science. They even have more than 1500 customers around the nation which is a big thing in itself. The products mini spray dryer is enough to handle the work on its own as it is pretty powerful and just perfect for the laboratory works. Oh well, the devices that have been manufactured by Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd. are not only limited to China but also exported to more than 30 countries in which South Korea, Russia, Italy, Unites States, and Singapore are included.

There are not only laboratory spray dryer that they have been manufacturing and selling and exporting successfully but other products as well like spray granulator that have worked greatly. So, it is the best efforts of the company that allows it to have such faithful customers and clients across the world. There are many equipment that are included in the laboratory equipment like lab multi-functional extracting tank, mini UHT sterilizer, laboratory low temperature spray dryer, laboratory Inert Loop spray dryer, and pilot and small composite production line for yogurt, drinks, powder and milk, which is normally combined with complete comprehensive solution for laboratory.

About Shanghai Pilotech Instrument & Equipment Co., Ltd:

Any company, whether it is big or small, has some motives with which it works and provides the quality to people. The motive that the company Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd. has is practice makes perfect and sincerity is the one from where the credibility origins. Serious attitude and steadfast personality are the things that all the employees in the company have helping the company in growing high and fast. On the way of development, the employees of the company have one commitment – development of the laboratory equipment research of China and the development with an attitude that is pragmatic, sticking to the technological innovations, providing the best quality and services to the customers and clients.

To know more, please visit: https://www.wespraydryer.com/

MEDIA CONTACT

Shanghai Pilotech Instrument & Equipment Co., Ltd

Tel: 86-21-51082915, 54-24-3425, 54-24-3466, 13-31-1639216

Fax: 86-21-51069385

Email: sales@shpilotech.com

###