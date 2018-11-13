Mobile Advertising Market Research Report 2018 New Study, Overview, Rising Growth, and Forecast

Market Highlights:

Mobile advertising can be defined as a marketing or advertising platform through mobile devices. Mobile advertising market has various channels that includes technology, trade shows or billboards. The key trends in mobile advertising market includes reaching to mass audience in less time, invention of latest technology that are convenient for users, emergence of innovative ideas that are going to benefit users and proficient use of smartphone to generate money. The study indicates, factors such as mobile as a device helps in bridging the gap with real world, increase in mobile users owing to usage of multiple channels and device that boost the mobile advertising market. Invention of latest technology helps users during difficult times, when demonetization stuck the market, the online money transfer companies were still flourishing and came up with more efficient technologies. The technologies such as secured payment gateways, quick response codes and near field communication stickers have made money transferring deals easy for consumers and generated faith in them. These are the significant factors driving mobile advertising market.

Market Research Future has added a new report to its extensive repertoire of published report about the global mobile advertising market. MRFR has found that the global mobile advertising market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. Advertising is everywhere, and with new platforms this form of marketing has expanded across various mediaThe penetration of smartphones and other portable personal devices has increased the market’s value substantially and is expected to continue its appreciation to reach over USD 169 Bn by the end of 2023.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4012

Major Key Players:

The prominent players in the mobile advertising market are – Applovin Corporation (U.S.), Avazu Inc. (China), Chartboost Inc. (Netherland), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Flurry Inc. (U.K.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Inmobi Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Matomy Media Group Ltd. (Israel), Millennial Media Inc. (U.S.), Smaato Inc. (U.S.), among others.

According to MRFR, The Mobile Advertising Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 169 Billion by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Latest Industry News

Denim, a mobile marketing platform for financial services, has launched Smart Campaigns which is a solution for the testing of a campaign and provides solutions for optimization of the campaign for local markets.

German Ad technology company, YOC has expanded its product range by adding the YOC Sticky Scroller which is a high quality reactive function for scrolling through advertising content.

Regional Analysis:

North America captures the largest share of the market due to the massive investment in advertising made by business organizations in the region. Countries such as U.S and Canada lead the market due to the presence of a large population of smartphones users, availability of strong network capabilities and the high popularity of mobile marketing in the region. The region due to its developed infrastructure and an affinity for technological advancements has led to availability for 4G and 3G data services which help the mobile advertising market advance.

The Asia Pacific is another key regional segment in the market as it is growing at the highest CAGR. The presence of a massive consumer population and increased disposable incomes due to rising urbanization is expected to increase mobile advertising activities. Moreover, smartphones have become highly popular due to the wide availability of multiple brands across all budgets and the availability of cheap internet connections. The region represents high potential for market growth, due to the presence of high opportunities to bring consumers novel advertising experiences.

Segmentation:

The global mobile advertising market in MRFR’s report has been segmented on the basis of advertising type, organization size, vertical, and region. By advertising type, the market is segmented into short message service (SMS), peer-to-peer messaging (P2P), multimedia messaging service (MMS), display advertising, in-game advertising, video advertising, mobile digital coupons, in-app advertising, and others.

By organization size, the market is divided between small & medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. By vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, retail & consumer goods, transportation & automobile, travel, supply chain & logistics, healthcare, energy, power & utilities, education & government, and others.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-advertising-market-4012

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Advertising Companies

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

………….

7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Market Share Analysis

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Applovin Corporation (U.S.)

7.2.2 Avazu Inc. (China)

7.2.3 Chartboost Inc. (Netherland)

7.2.4 Facebook Inc. (U.S.)

7.2.5 Flurry Inc. (U.K.)

7.2.6 Google Inc. (U.S.)

7.2.7 Inmobi Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

7.2.8 Matomy Media Group Ltd. (Israel)

7.2.9 Millennial Media Inc. (U.S.)

7.2.10 Smaato Inc. (U.S.)

7.2.11 Others

For More Information, Browse Press Release @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/mobile-advertising-industry

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Mobile Advertising Market, By Advertising Type

Table 2 Mobile Advertising Market, By Organization Size

Table 3 Mobile Advertising Market, By Vertical

Table 4 Mobile Advertising Market, By Region

Table 5 North America Mobile Advertising Market, By Advertising Type

Table 6 North America Mobile Advertising Market, By Organization Size

Table 7 North America Mobile Advertising Market, By Vertical

Table 8 U.S. Mobile Advertising Market, By Advertising Type

Table 9 U.S. Mobile Advertising Market, By Organization Size

Ble 10 U.S. Mobile Advertising Market, By Vertical

Table 11 Canada Mobile Advertising Market, By Advertising Type