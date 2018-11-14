TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY Caring for Patients of Alzheimer

Massapequa, New York (webnewswire) November 14, 2018 – TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY was formed by healthcare professionals with over thirty years of experience. They provide high-quality companion services to the growing senior and patients of Alzheimer’s and allow them to enjoy the freedom of remaining in their own home.

When asked about their service, the spokesperson replied “At TLC Companions, our team of caring professionals is united in the belief that, regardless of age and one’s physical or mental condition, every individual deserves to live in the environment of his or her choice; everyone can use a helping hand at times; everyone needs a friend. It is our mission to meet these needs for you or your loved one,” replied the spokesperson of TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY.

TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY offers Hourly, Daily or 24/7 Live-In Care for Alzheimer patients. Their home healthcare in Queens includes meal preparation, light housekeeping, laundry, grocery shopping & errands.

The spokesperson also continued, While there is currently no cure to stop, delay, or reverse the progression of Alzheimer’s, treatments and services exist that can help with existing symptoms and improve the quality of life of patients. TLC Companions has helped Alzheimer’s patients continue with carrying out daily activities and obligations within a comforting and familiar environment. Our companions are carefully screened and trained to provide the best care for Alzheimer’s patients and ease the burdens of their loved ones.

Their companions provide home health care in Queens at any facility including nursing homes, hospitals, and hospice.

“If you are a loved one of an Alzheimer’s patient looking for the best quality care for them, we can help you with setting up a personalized care plan that works best with their symptoms and daily routine. Contact TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY; we will send a companion to your home or facility to stay with your loved one, make sure their needs are met, and provide a sense of security. Everybody Needs A Little TLC,” concluded the spokesperson of TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY.

TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY is specializing in offering non-medical help for elders and patients of Alzheimer with daily tasks in a compassionate way. They will match and connect the right caregiver with you or your family member. TLC Companions offers you the personal attention that you or your loved one deserves. Everybody Needs A Little TLC.

About TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY

TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY is the specialists in caring for the elderly, Alzheimer patients and people with special needs in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Manhattan. Their home health care services by professional Provide Interaction, Friendship & Activities. 24/7 Live-In Care is their Specialty! Everybody Needs A Little TLC.

