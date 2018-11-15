Cough Assist Devices Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2027

Cough assist device helps to clear the lung secretions by helping the patient with his breathing. When a person is assisted with a cough assist device, the machine creates a positive pressure when the patient takes in air and while expiring the suction created expires the air outside. This difference in pressure makes coughing more stronger and effecting, helping to bring out the congestion.

The cough assist device is important for respiratory care and in cases of critical illness. This device is a proactive requirement for spinal muscular atrophy patient regardless of the type. The device helps secretion of cough out of the lungs by creating a quick reverse in the flow directions. The stimulation of the cough dramatically improves the airway clearance thereby helping the lungs to develop and grow.

The major driver of the cough assist device market is the increasing prevalence of respiratory problems. Moreover, the changing lifestyle such as smoking and the high air pollution has all contributed towards the use of this portable cough assist device. The person does not have to spend hospital bed cost and medication every time he suffers from some airway disorder. With cough assist device, the patient can have a quick access to the device.

According to the Reinsurance Group of America out of the four million people who die from chronic respiratory diseases each year, 90% deaths are from low and middle-income countries. While developing countries include problems such as respiratory system infections and tuberculosis, developed countries include high level of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and lung cancer. This factor is expected to propel the demand for assist cough devices.

Environmental pollution causes seriously respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma and globally the number is still increasing. This is expected to propel the demand for sudden asthmatic attack health devices globally. There are a number of organizations who are coming forward to contribute towards the helping the people suffering from chronic conditions. The soaring insurance coverage and hospital costs have increased patients treated in the non-hospital settings. The respiratory disorders are a key therapeutic area and hence there is an increase in the number of patients being treated for asthma and sleep apnea in the homecare setting.

In terms of geography, the cough assist devices market has been divided into five regions including North- America, Asia- Pacific and Middle-East & Africa, Latin America and Europe. North America region dominated the cough assist devices with the presence of major companies and the funds received towards home healthcare devices. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region as there is an increasing interest of venture capitalist towards the home healthcare services. Medwell Ventures received US$21 million to expand the services in Tier I and Tier II towns along with increasing manpower.

Some of the market contributors to the cough assist devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom, Percussionaire Corporation, Dima Italia Srl, Emerson, United Hayek Industries Inc., and Ventec Life Systems.

