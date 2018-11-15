Taste Modulators Market Worth USD 1,831.3 Million By 2024

Meticulous Research® – leading global market research company published a research report titled “Taste Modulators Market by Type (Sweet Modulators, Salt Modulators, Fat Modulators), Application (Food Products, Beverages), and Geography–Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2018–2024)”.

The increasing hazards from diabetes and obesity have fuelled the demand for low-calorie food products globally. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the global rate of diabetes has reached 425 million in 2017 and is expected to reach 629 million by 2024, experiencing an increase of 48%. The prevalence of diabetes is majorly observed in Asia-Pacific (241 million), followed by Europe (58 million) and North America (46 million). Also, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.9 billion adults were overweight in 2016 out of which 650 million are obese globally. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity thus demands for the reduction of calorie, salt, and fat in the food products which thereby increases the demand of taste modulators from food manufacturers.

On the basis of type, sweet modulators commanded the largest share of the global taste modulators market in 2017 as well as it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing awareness among the customers regarding consumption of high sugar products and the increasing cases of diabetes and obesity worldwide.

On the basis of application, beverage commanded the largest share of the global taste modulators market in 2017 owing to increasing health consciousness among consumers; huge consumption of beverages such as sports drinks, energy drinks, beer etc.; and growing demand for low calorie and low sugar-based drinks.

This research report analyzes major geographies and provides comprehensive analysis of North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Spain, France, Italy, Germany, U.K., and RoE), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America commanded the largest share of the global taste modulators market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The largest share of this region is mainly attributed to high prevalence of diabetes and obesity, well established food and beverages industry, large demand for healthy food and drinks, huge food flavor industry, and presence of large number of taste modulators providers. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly due to increasing demand of processed food products in the emerging and developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand; growing health and wellness trend; rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes; and growing food and beverages industry.

Key Players

The report includes competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2015-2018). The key players profiled in the global taste modulators market research reportare Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Symrise AG, Sensient Technologies, Givaudan SA, Firmenich S.A., International Flavors and Fragrances, The Flavor Factory, Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc, Flavorchem Corporation, and Senomyx, Inc.

