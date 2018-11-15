Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2023

Veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market: Global Market Overview and Forecast

Global veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Introduction: Veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market

Point-of-Care diagnostic testing is performed outside of clinical laboratories, these tests are mostly performed by non-laboratory personnel and empowering healthcare professionals to make decisions. PoC has potential to significantly impact health care delivery. The devices are portable or hand held devices. The tests are costlier than the lab tests.

Market Dynamics: Veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market

Medical discoveries have made tremendous changes in veterinary healthcare system like Point-of-Care (PoC), it enables rapid results in non-laboratory settings. There is traction in veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market due to adoption of advanced and innovative diagnostic testing methods.

Increased prevalence of various pandemic diseases, less span of time, precise results, change in diagnostic trend and adoption of state-of-art technologies are anticipated to foster the veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostic market over the forecast timeframe.

Companies are focused on veterinary point-of-care testing to get accurate results in non-clinical laboratory settings. Increased ease of testing is creating demand for PoC test kits. Favorable government policies are witnessing to accelerate the market over the forecast timeline. However, inadequate reimbursement policies are expected to hamper veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostics market.

Market Segmentation: Veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market

Veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics market has been segmented on the basis of product, and disease type.

Based on the Product, veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics market has been segmented into the following:

Diagnostic test kits

Analyzing instruments

Others

Based on application, veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics market has been segmented into the following:

Hematology

Infectious diseases

Based on sample, veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics market has been segmented into the following:

Blood

Other body fluids

Market overview: Veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market

Market is consolidated with very few number of market players. Increased prevalence of bacterial, virus diseases, surge in R&D investment, and adoption of cutting-edge technologies enables create demand for veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostics market in future.

Region Overview: Veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market

Geographically market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

U.S. veterinary point-of-care (PoC) diagnostic market is expected to account for major revenue share over the coming years. Increased pet adoption and rising awareness is expected to fuel the market. Brazil veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to dominate share due to increased animal production is vital factor contributing to the market.

Emerging countries in Asia Pacific, China, and India expected to unlock the potential of the veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics market. Rising production of poultry, farm animals coupled with increased chronic diseases witness create lucrative opportunities for veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostics market.

Market Participants: Veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market

Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics market is dominated by players such as IDEXX Laboratories, Abaxis Europe, Biogal – Galed Laboratories, Bionote, Diagon, LifeAssays AB.

Key Market Developments: Veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share and forecast from 2017-2027

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are working in the industry

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

