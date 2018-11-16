Global Container Leasing Market Sees marvellous Growth By 2023| Top Key Players-China COSCO Shipping, Seaco, Textainer, Triton International, Beacon Intermodal Leasing.

An agreement between a shipping container owner (lessor) and a consignor (lessee) that describes the terms associated with a temporary lease of a container.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Container Leasing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Container Leasing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The rising construction sector will increase the demand for container leasing since it is used for the storage of construction equipment and materials and also as a workspace or a mobile construction office.

The rise in industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China and India will result in the growth of the power sector. There is an increase in coal mining activities and oil and gas production in regions such as the UAE, India, and Brazil owing to the high energy demands. This will in turn, rise the demand for containers for transportation requirements.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021.

The global Container Leasing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Container Leasing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

China COSCO Shipping

Seaco

Textainer

Triton International

Beacon Intermodal Leasing

Blue Sky Intermodal

CAI International

CARU Containers

Magellan Maritime Services

Raffles Lease

SeaCube Container Leasing

Touax Global Container Solutions

UES International (HK) Holdings

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dry Containers

Reefer Container

Tank Container

Special Container

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Food

Mining & Minerals

Agriculture

Others