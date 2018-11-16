Global Digestive Health Products Market Research Report 2018 – Detailed Analysis of Future Trends & Growth Opportunities

Market Scenario:

Digestive Health Products are defined as supplements that help in improving the digestive health by keeping the proper gut functioning. Digestive health products can be fortified food products, functional food or dietary supplements extracted from the natural plant, animal or microorganism as their sources. The products are designed in order to prevent the disorders related to gastro-intestinal tract. The products are generally are generally high in fiber to support the proper absorption of food in the gut.

The increasing cases of digestive disorders including mal-absorption, decreased food intake, bacterial overgrowth etc. has increased the demand for digestive health products. The old age people’s population is found to be more prone to digestive issues which support the sale of the products more amongst this population. Raising health awareness is also helping to fuel up the market of digestive health products on a global level. The shift of food preferences and choice of healthy lifestyle amongst the wide population of people is supporting the growth of this market. The increasing demand for probiotic products and the implementation of healthier lifestyles by consumers is one of the major drivers for digestive health food and drinks.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the Digestive Health Products Market are Danisco A/S (Denmark), Danone S.A. (France), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. (Japan), Arla Foods Inc. (Denmark), BioGaia AB (Sweden), Lallemand (Canada), Chr. Hansen holding (Denmark), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Consumption of probiotics is growing at a higher rate

Top five exporters of Digestive Health Products include U.S., Mexico, Italy, China and France

Regional Analysis:

The global digestive health products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North America has the major market share followed Europe. Increasing demand of digestive supplements for healthy gut processing amongst the countries of North America and Europe region is supporting the growth of Digestive Health Products market. U.K., U.S., Canada, Japan and China are the major importers of Digestive Health Products.