Global Solar LED Street Lighting Market, By Application, By Lighting Type, By Product Type, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Solar LED Street Lighting Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 00 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Global Solar LED Street Lighting in terms of revenue.

Global Solar LED Street Lighting market is projected to reach USD 10.7 Billion, growing at an impressive CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for energy efficient lighting systems and increasing implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT). Based on the lighting type, the Global Solar LED Street Lighting market has been segmented into CFL and LED. Light Emitting Diode segment acquired the major share in the 2017 due to the government initiatives to adopt renewable energy and optimization of resources. Based on the product type, the Global Solar LED Street Lighting market is categorised into Stand alone and On-grid. Standalone segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period due the rising product implementation across remote areas and off-grid. Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific acquired the major share in the market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance in the market in the forecast period, due to rising environmental concerns and increasing environmental awareness.

Some of the leading players in the Global Solar LED Street Lighting Market are Signify Holding, Anhui Longvolt Energy Co. Ltd., Solar Electric Power Company, Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd., BISOL Group, d.o.o., Greenshine New Energy, Solar Lighting International, Solar G, Orion Solar, Solex Energy Limited, etc.

