IAS Coaching Centre in Chennai

Samskara IAS Academy was founded in 2016 by Mr. VTR NAIDU who has to his credit numerous academic distinctions from IIT and MS degree from Stanford University with the backup of 14 years’ experience in coaching Civil Services and other competitive exams.

Since its inception, the institute has raised over 100 students to enter the civil services including IAS/IPS and other central services. This year many of our students have secured positions amongst the first hundred successful candidates. The teaching faculties of the institute have been drawn from highly qualified and experienced teachers of the central universities and other reputed institutions.

The institute guarantees in the provision of the best quality education and individual guidance, in order to benefit the aspirant with complete knowledge on the subject and to achieve their desired goals.

Courses offered in our institute:

Civil Services:

One of the most prestigious competitive examinations in this country is Union Public Service Commission or UPSC conducted every year all over the nation to select 1000 officers to serve in various administrative wings of the central and state governments.

The key to success in civil services lies in overall excellence guided by knowledge, precision, skills and above all confidence. At SAMSKARA, we include the spirit of participation and ability to take on the challenge through tested and proven methods. Our methodology lays down clinical focus on group activity and teamwork, general knowledge and current affairs, situation analysis and crisis management, personality development and presentation skills, confidence building and body language, for time immemorial, these have been vital parameters in civil services entreaties.

In order to attain success in civil services, the most important factor is a confident attitude strengthened by timing and analytic bent of mind.

Mathematics Optional:

Mathematics being and has always been a scoring subject, be it in the UPSC exams or any other competitive exams. If prepared well and answered correctly, it’s the best-chosen subject to score the maximum marks. A lack of guidance leading inability to withstand the positive aspect is the main reason that hampers students’ performance in the aforesaid subject. Mr. VTR NAIDU, understanding the aspirants, being the worst sufferers of these shortcomings delivers effective and quality guidance from the basics in order to cater the needs of students from various educational backgrounds and helps them score the highest marks with ease.

General Studies:

General studies papers are a test of candidate’s basic understanding of the variety of subjects. Scoring high marks in the General Studies is relatively difficult from the optional papers due to the vast area coverage. In SAMSKARA, we conduct micro-schedule coaching for GS papers which simplifies the subject and the questions arranged for test series are as accurate as the questions asked for both preliminary and main examinations. Here, we train you to adopt the best strategy to keep updated with General Knowledge and current events which will improve your writing skill in the main examination. It may sound easy but it requires serious preparation and due importance must be given to this subject.

CSAT:

Even if it is a qualifying paper in nature at prelims level, year after year UPSC is making it difficult to succeed. Aptitude and English reading comprehension classes here will help you in developing Logical skills, Interpretational skills, Analytical skills, Fast reading and Quick learning which eventually helps in your General studies preparation. Apart from CSAT, our curriculum is designed in such a way that it will also be useful for other competitive exams like CAT/ SSC/ IBPS/ RBI.

Further popular optional subjects coaching offered here are PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION & GEOGRAPHY by eminent faculties with the proven track record in UPSC examination.

Public Administration:

Union Public Service Commission recruits human resource for leadership positions across different domains. These leadership positions are attuned to serve the general public and lead the nation in a prosperous way. This essentially needs adequate and in-depth knowledge and understanding of the administrative setup and the governance system in the country.