Middle East and Africa Managed Security Service Market Research Report, Market Size, Market Share: Ken Research

Managed security services (MSS) are network security services that have been outsourced to a service provider. This service conducts services either in-house or remotely, typically via the cloud. It also offers a wide range of security services, from setting up infrastructure through security management or incident response. A Managed Security Service provides expert security consulting& solutions for the network. It is an extension of existing IT operations providing a 24×7 security operation center for real-time detection & analysis.

Some categories of MSS are included on-site consulting, perimeter management of the client’s network, product resale, managed security monitoring, penetration testing & vulnerability assessments and compliance monitoring etc. on-site consulting is customized assistance in the assessment of business risks, key business requirements for security and the development of security policies and processes: it may include comprehensive security architecture assessments and design. Perimeter management of client’s network service involves installing, upgrading, and managing the firewall, virtual private network intrusion detection hardware, and software, electronic mail and commonly performing configuration changes on behalf of the customer. Product resale category provides value-added hardware and software for a variety of security-related tasks. Managed security monitoring is the day-to-day monitoring and interpretation of important system events throughout the network, including unauthorized behavior, malicious hacks, and denial of service, anomalies and trend analysis.

According to study, “Managed Security Services (MSS) in Africa and Middle East: Telcos MSS Portfolio and Market Approach” some of the major companies that are currently working in the managed security services in Africa and Middle East are Cisco, Fortinet, Checkpoint, Symantec, IBM, Unisys, Infosys, Trustwave, Umniah Jordan, Telecom Egypt, MainOne, MTN, STC, Orange, Ooredoo, Du, Etisalat, Mobily, Vodacom.

Some benefits of MSS are reduced cost, infrastructure, expertise, adherence to compliance and effectiveness & performance etc. Some factors for driving adoption of MSS are included lack of core competencies, the proliferation of mobile devices, evolving threat scenario, increase in mobile workforce and increasing the cost of security tools etc. Moreover, some applications in MSS are included managed IPS/IDS, unified threat management, firewall management, and endpoint security etc.

On the basis of type, MSS market is segmented into managed identify & access management, managed antivirus, managed firewall, managed risk & compliance management, managed vulnerability management, managed security information & event management, managed intrusion detection system, managed disaster recovery, managed unified threat management, managed encryption, managed data loss prevention and managed distributed denial of service mitigation. On the basis of security type, the market is segmented into managed network security, managed endpoint security, managed application security and managed cloud security on the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into government & defense, telecom & information technology, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, retail and banking/financial service & insurance.

Some latest trends of MSS in Africa and the Middle East have included network behavioral analysis, shifting towards the cloud, predictive analysis, and regulatory changes. Network behavioral analysis is used to detect unknown threats hidden in the client’s network and the system: it investigates suspicious behavior and policy violations.

Nowadays, the MSS market is gaining traction, as data security is becoming a prime concern In order to protect enterprises from such attacks, leading industry players in the managed security services market are introducing hi-tech and more secure solutions. The network security services market segment is set to contribute significantly to the managed security services market growth.

The main factor responsible for the growth of the managed services market in Africa and the Middle East is the growing need for more focus on core business goals and objectives of a company. It is estimated that the MSS market will reach US$1.9 billion by 2019, an increase of 9.8 percent over 2018.

