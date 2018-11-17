Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment Market 2018:Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment

Fruit & vegetable processing equipment are machineries or series of machineries, which performs the functions of sorting, grading, cleaning, washing, processing, filling, packaging, sealing, and handling of fruits & vegetables.

Scope of the Report:

The demand for this market is mainly driven by rapidly growing health awareness among consumers, and increased demand for packaged food & ready-to-drink beverages or products, which requires lesser preparations. Furthermore, factors, such as increased demand for frozen and fresh cut fruits & vegetable, and growing consumption of exotic fruits are also expected to increase the demand for fruits & vegetable processing equipment as processing helps in increasing the shelf life of products, which, in turn, leads to increased trade.

The worldwide market for Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch Packaging Technology

GEA

Krones

Buhler

JBT

Haith

SVZ

Allround Vegetable Processing

Navatta

Turatti

Alfa Laval

Maxwell Chase

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pre-processing Equipment

Processing Equipment

Weighing, Packaging, and handling Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agricultural use

Grocery

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

