New Door Company Opens its Doors for Business

Piedmont, S.C. – Upstate Door Company announces its new business in Piedmont, serving Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson. The company offers residential garage doors, overhead doors, commercial doors, loading dock equipment, and maintenance services for a wide range of doors.

Upstate Door Company might be new to Piedmont, but it’s not new to the door business. The founder of the company has many years of experience helping customers select and install doors. The company was founded on the idea that doors serve as a building’s face to the community. Doors send nonverbal messages like, “Welcome. Come in. Let’s do business. Thank you for being here. We can help. You’re safe here.”

For this reason, Upstate Door Company is dedicated to maintaining local roots and protecting the families and businesses of South Carolina. The owner’s vision for the Piedmont store is to integrate the traditions of the past – integrity, values, and excellent customer service – with the technology of the future.

Door technology isn’t as simple as it may seem. It goes far beyond doorknobs and hinges. Particularly for commercial locations, doors must be extremely secure, able to withstand heavy use, smooth to operate, and compliant with the regulations of the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Upstate Door Company provides doors that are up to date with the latest government requirements and security standards – not to mention stylish and functional. Whether it’s a handsome garage door for a home or a powerful overhead door for a business, Upstate Door offers a wide range of options.

To learn more, visit upstatedoorco.com or call. Upstate Door Company offers free quotes and door advice at upstatedoorco.com/contact.

About Upstate Door Company:

Upstate Door Company is located at 1805 Highway 86 in Piedmont, S.C. and has a mailing address at P.O. Box 9195, Greenville SC 29604. The company is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 864-306-0000 or info@upstatedoorco.com.