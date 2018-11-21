A masterstroke from Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas in establishment and direction of operational executions of Al Badie’s Group of Companies

(November 22, 2018) – Without any hurdles, Dr. Yaseen AlKamas steps ahead to take up the charge for framing regular responsibilities of Al Badie’s group operations. Being the Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Yaseen considers himself responsible towards ensuring the timely delivery of accurate operational reports and business meeting agendas.

Throughout his service to the Al Badie Group of Companies, Dr. Yaseen AlKamas, has successfully entered into an understanding and friendly relation with the CEO (Mr. Khaled Al Badie).

Besides, hailing from the Engineering background, Dr. Yaseen is a holder of Ph.D. and CFA charter. Besides establishing a firm relationship with the CEO, it is the corporate responsibility of Dr. Yaseen to establish a budding relationship with other corporate parties. This communication and inter-personal skills highlight the role of Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas in corporate events for strategizing towards business growth.

Throughout 13 years of his contributions towards the Al Badie Group of Companies, Yaseen AlKamas, developed his proficiency in organization, operation, and execution of effective business strategies. He is a passionate individual dedicated to rendering service excellence towards his organizational success.

Being the Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Yaseen Al Kamas has to execute a familiarity with the working ethics of all intra-organizational departments. He must ensure that the departmental goals and objectives are being met and that they are collectively contributing towards organizational success and promulgation.

