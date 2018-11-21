Architectural CAD Software Market 2013-2025 World Wide Key Manufacturers Analysis Report

Architectural CAD software Market is the software used by construction engineer to 2D or 3D architectural design.
The global Architectural CAD Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Architectural CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
- Autodesk
- Trimble
- Dassault Systemes
- Graphisoft
- ActCAD
- LibreCAD
- Chief Architect
- Asynth
- Vectorworks
- ZWSOFT
- Ribbonsoft
- SolidFace Technology
- ASCON
- Encore Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Cloud-Based
- On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
- School
- Construction Engineer
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Architectural CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Architectural CAD Software development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Architectural CAD Software are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
