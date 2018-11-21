Elision Announced Successful Participation in TradeConnect

TradeConnect Singapore was a private business event initiated by the GlobalLinker. The organization GlobalLinker selected 25 business owners from three different countries, namely, India, Singapore and the Philippines. The GlobalLinker organized first ever business networking event with these selected delegates in Singapore during the most famous Fin Festival Singapore. The complete event was sponsored by the GlobalLinker and agenda of this event was to provide a business networking platform to the business owners of these three countries to increase cross border business opportunities. The event took place on 14th November, 2018 and provided not only the platform for networking, but also amazing content to educate present delegates.

Mr. Mehul Shah, CEO and Founder of Elision Technolab LLP, was one of the selected twenty five business owners from India. He participated in this private business event and had an amazing experience. He reached Singapore on 13th November with all delegates and attended this event on 14th November. Here are the comments shared by Mr. Mehul Shah, “It is an amazing initiative taken by TradeConnect. Being Asian countries, the collaborative business approach can really help all three countries to grow and the event brought the business owners of these three countries close. The event was organized at its best. It was under the same roof where one of the famous events happened, namely, Fin Festival Singapore. Indian Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, was there and he shared his views. It was definitely a great experience. All the keynote speakers in TradeConnect were really knowledgeable and we all learned many great things from them.”

The GlobalLinker had also kept a contest during the TradeConnect event and the contest is won by the team Elision. The contest named as “Best Social Media Marketer for TradeConnect”.

The event concluded on the same day, 14th November. However, Mr. Mehul Shah had extended his stay till 16th November 2018. As per the shared details, he took an additional day to meet their existing customers in Singapore who are using the call center solution, IP PBX solution, and other systems provisioned by the company. Mr. Mehul Shah also met some prospects who shown interest to meet them to discuss about possible business partnership and exchange.

According to the sources, Mr. Mehul Shah had discussed some interesting business opportunities with the professionals in Singapore. They have found some prospects for their VoIP products and also have exchanged words with the possible channel partners. He has returned to India on 17th Nov 2018.

About Elision Technolab LLP

It is a VoIP company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company has its presence in the USA and the Philippines as well. The company has been catering its customers for more than a decade with its patron specific VoIP services and innovative solutions. The most popular products of the company are its Contact Center Solution, IP PBX Solution, Missed Call Solution and IVR System. The company is also renowned for its custom VoIP services. For more details, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/elision-in-tradeconnect-singapore/