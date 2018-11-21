Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Report for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The Audio and Video Receivers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Audio and Video Receivers.

This report presents the worldwide Audio and Video Receivers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sony

Yamaha

Onkyo (Pioneer)

D+M Group(Sound United)

LG Electronics

Harman Kardon

Inkel Corporation

NAD

Rotel

Anthem AV Solutions Limited

Pyle

Cambridge Audio

Arcam

Audio and Video Receivers Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels

7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels

9.2 Sound Channels

Others

Audio and Video Receivers Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Audio and Video Receivers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Insights, Forecast 2018-2025

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Audio and Video Receivers Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels

1.4.3 7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels

1.4.4 9.2 Sound Channels

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Market Size

2.1.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production 2013-2025

2.2 Audio and Video Receivers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Audio and Video Receivers Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Audio and Video Receivers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Audio and Video Receivers Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Audio and Video Receivers Market

2.4 Key Trends for Audio and Video Receivers Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Audio and Video Receivers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Audio and Video Receivers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Audio and Video Receivers Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Audio and Video Receivers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Audio and Video Receivers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Audio and Video Receivers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Audio and Video Receivers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Audio and Video Receivers Production by Regions

4.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Audio and Video Receivers Production

4.2.2 United States Audio and Video Receivers Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Audio and Video Receivers Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Audio and Video Receivers Production

4.3.2 Europe Audio and Video Receivers Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Audio and Video Receivers Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Audio and Video Receivers Production

4.4.2 China Audio and Video Receivers Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Audio and Video Receivers Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Audio and Video Receivers Production

4.5.2 Japan Audio and Video Receivers Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Audio and Video Receivers Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Audio and Video Receivers Production

4.6.2 South Korea Audio and Video Receivers Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Audio and Video Receivers Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

5 Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production by Type

6.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue by Type

6.3 Audio and Video Receivers Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Sony

8.1.1 Sony Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Sony Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Sony Audio and Video Receivers Product Description

8.1.5 Sony Recent Development

8.2 Yamaha

8.2.1 Yamaha Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Yamaha Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Yamaha Audio and Video Receivers Product Description

8.2.5 Yamaha Recent Development

8.3 Onkyo (Pioneer)

8.3.1 Onkyo (Pioneer) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Onkyo (Pioneer) Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Onkyo (Pioneer) Audio and Video Receivers Product Description

8.3.5 Onkyo (Pioneer) Recent Development

8.4 D+M Group(Sound United)

8.4.1 D+M Group(Sound United) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 D+M Group(Sound United) Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 D+M Group(Sound United) Audio and Video Receivers Product Description

8.4.5 D+M Group(Sound United) Recent Development

8.5 LG Electronics

8.5.1 LG Electronics Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 LG Electronics Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 LG Electronics Audio and Video Receivers Product Description

8.5.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

8.6 Harman Kardon

8.6.1 Harman Kardon Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Harman Kardon Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 Harman Kardon Audio and Video Receivers Product Description

8.6.5 Harman Kardon Recent Development

8.7 Inkel Corporation

8.7.1 Inkel Corporation Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Inkel Corporation Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 Inkel Corporation Audio and Video Receivers Product Description

8.7.5 Inkel Corporation Recent Development

8.8 NAD

8.8.1 NAD Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 NAD Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 NAD Audio and Video Receivers Product Description

8.8.5 NAD Recent Development

8.9 Rotel

8.9.1 Rotel Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Rotel Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 Rotel Audio and Video Receivers Product Description

8.9.5 Rotel Recent Development

8.10 Anthem AV Solutions Limited

8.10.1 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Audio and Video Receivers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.10.4 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Audio and Video Receivers Product Description

8.10.5 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Recent Development

8.11 Pyle

8.12 Cambridge Audio

8.13 Arcam

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Audio and Video Receivers Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Audio and Video Receivers Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Audio and Video Receivers Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Audio and Video Receivers Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Audio and Video Receivers Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Audio and Video Receivers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Audio and Video Receivers Sales Channels

11.2.2 Audio and Video Receivers Distributors

11.3 Audio and Video Receivers Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

13 Key Findings in the Global Audio and Video Receivers Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

