LNG Tank Container Market Trends and Growth Opportunities into Regions 2025

21st November 2018– Global LNG Tank Container Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The LNG is termed as Liquefied Natural Gas. These LNG tank containers are highly engineered thermal insulators and witness rugged, durable construction that guarantees safe transportation of liquefied natural gas when traveling for long period. This gas is transported over the world by road, rail, and sea.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of LNG Tank Container Market are rising intermodal freight transportation, and the infrastructure investments in intermodal facilities, including cargo terminals, depots, and container yards. Moreover, growth in the use of fleet management systems is another driving factor. LNG Tank Container Market is segmented based on type, transportation type, application, and region. Types such as > 40 ft, 25-40 ft, and <25 ft classify LNG Tank Container Market. Transportation types such as Land Transportation, Marine Transportation, and others classify LNG Tank Container Market.

The “marine transportation” segment accounts for the largest market share of LNG Tank Container Market and is expected to lead overall market in the years to come; the reason being, exclusively used for automobiles through the sea and other waterways, shipment of goods like food and beverages, and LNG by tank containers. Moreover, high demand for marine transportation in the Asian region will grow in LNG projects.

Applications into Command & Control, ISR, Combat, and others classify LNG Tank Container Market. LNG Tank Container Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) are estimated to be the key revenue contributors in the upcoming period. On the other hand, the growth of LNG production in the Middle East, Qatar will raise the market growth in the years to come.

The key players of LNG Tank Container Market include Uralcryomash JSC, Chart, Furuise Europe, CIMC, Cryeng Group, UBH International, Air Water Plant & Engineering, LUXI Engineering Co., Bewellcn Shanghai Co., Hitachi High-Tech AW Cryo, Corban Energy Group, and Cryocan. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

