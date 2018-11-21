Opportunities for the global mineral wool insulation market to reach $50 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the mineral wool insulation market looks promising with opportunities in the residential & non-residential construction, industrial, HVAC, and appliance markets. The global mineral wool insulation market is expected to reach an estimated $23.7 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, stringent global government regulations and building codes for energy efficiency & fire safety.

In this market, glass wool and stone wool are used for thermal insulation, acoustic insulation, and fire safety in various end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that glass wool will remain the largest material type, and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to low cost, ease of raw material availability, and compliance with numerous building standards.

Within the mineral wool insulation market, residential construction will remain the largest end use industry, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in new home construction and renovation activities.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, due to stringent fire safety and energy efficiency standards. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increase in construction activities and the growing awareness for low energy consumption and environmental concerns specifically in China and India.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the shift towards eco-friendly green insulation, growing focus on glass wool insulation recycling, and the development of lightweight & high fire resistant insulation. Rockwool, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville, and KCC Corporation are among the major manufactures of mineral wool insulation.

Lucintel, the leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global mineral wool insulation market by product type, by end use industry, by material type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Mineral Wool Insulation Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global mineral wool insulation market by product type, by end use industry, by material type, and region as follows:

By Material Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Glass Wool Insulation

• Stone Wool Insulation

By Product Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Blanket (batts and rolls)

• Rigid Board

• Loose Fill Materials

• Other Forms

By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Residential Construction

• Non-Residential Construction

• Industrial and HVAC

• Appliances and Others

By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2005 – 2023]:

• North America

− US

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− Russia

− United Kingdom

− France

• Asia Pacific

− China

− India

− Japan

• The Rest of the World

This 231-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Chemical Market Research Reports, Chemical Industry Analysis Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Strategic Growth Consulting and Capital Investment Analysis.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global mineral wool insulation market by product type (blanket [batts and rolls], rigid board, loose fill materials, and other forms), end use industry (residential construction, non-residential construction, industrial and HVAC, and appliances and others), material type (glass wool insulation and stone wool insulation), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?