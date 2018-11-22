Containit Solutions Provides the No-Spill Storage Solution for Liquids in Your Processing Plant

Containit Solutions offers systems for storing liquids in your processing plant. With their IBC bunded pallets and spill pallets, you can ensure safety and maximum spill containment for all your processing plant operations.

[PARKES, 22/11/2018] – Containit Solutions, a storage equipment supplier for industrial companies in Australia, offers intermediate bulk container (IBC) bunded pallets for safe and reliable mass storage of liquids in any processing plant set-up. The IBC pallets are part of the company’s range of bunding and spill containment products, which include equipment like drums, spill kits and outdoor dangerous goods stores.

Capacity and Safety—Containit’s IBC Bunded Pallets

Containit Solutions’ IBC bunds are ideal for storing a wide range of liquid products. Their range of pallets come in either polyethylene or galvanised metal, with maximum capacities reaching up to 1,250 litres.

Containit offers spill pallets for compliant storage of IBC tanks. These pallets are secondary containment systems that hold the IBC tanks and catch leaks or spills, ensuring secure storage and transport.

All systems are compatible with indoor or outdoor storage, giving them the versatility to be used for a variety of industrial applications.

Storages and Systems for Warehouse Safety and Efficiency

Containit Solutions provides a comprehensive range of storage products for processing plants and warehouses, offering forklift-compatible systems that include cages, drawers, shelves, trolleys and racks. These ensure safety and organisation in the processing area, helping companies increase their productivity and inventory utilisation.

This comprehensive system extends to their spill containment products; for example, the Beak Drum Lifter Forklift Attachment allows operators to pick up drums and place them on pallets or bunds without leaving the seat of their forklift, allowing for efficient transport of stored liquids.

About Containit Solutions

Containit Solutions offers a comprehensive range of storage, pallet and materials handling systems suitable for a wide range of industrial applications in Australia. They are a highly trusted family-owned business, known for supplying well-designed storage products that meet national safety and quality standards. Their catalogue includes storage cages, pallets, shelves, trolleys, racks and other specialised storage equipment. They offer convenient delivery options and continuous technical support, ensuring that clients receive the complete storage solution that matches their needs. For more information, visit their website at https://containit.com.au.