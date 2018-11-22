Data Center Interconnect Market is expected to grow at a Massive CAGR of over 11% during 2018 -2023

Market Highlights:

In today’s technology environment, enterprise workloads of the organization are showing various concerns to manage. Therefore, datacenter needs continuous daily management, constant maintenance to handle more complex and resource intensive process and workloads. Data Center Interconnect Market is used for business continuity, and workload management. Moreover, to meet the consumer expectation various cloud service providers (CSPs) and internet content providers (ICPs) are in need an efficient and robust datacenter interconnect infrastructure. Also, enterprises sectors need data center interconnect to make data usage flexible, secure, and cost-effective.

The factors contributing to the growth of the datacenter interconnect market are migration of industries toward cloud computing. Cloud infrastructure uses data center interconnect for various application such as storage, service & application computations and networks to interconnect other data centers. Moreover due to internet of things, there will be rise in the connected device worldwide and these devices will help to generate huge amount of data which are further being managed through various data centers. Therefore, the emergence of internet of things is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. There are various other factors that are boosting the growth of the datacenter interconnect market significantly.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4144

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into service, software, and hardware. Out of these, service type accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. As organizations are looking for lower operation cost, lower infrastructural and operational cost. The datacenter interconnect services are providing help by achieving higher service and performance levels by reducing IT infrastructure & operational costs, and managing IT infrastructure efficiently and more effectively. Thus Market for service type is expected to drive the market significantly.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into workload & data mobility, real-time disaster recovery & business continuity, and shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters. Out of these, shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters accounted for the largest market share due to the benefits provided for the protection of workload across distributed data centers. As it provides uninterrupted data access, even after a server loss network. Furthermore, geo-clustering service help organizations to enables their servers to maintain their own storage independently.

On the basis of region, the market has been bifurcated as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The key players in the global data center interconnect market include- Ciena Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), ADVA Optical Networking SE (Germany), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), and Infinera Corporation (US).

Regional Analysis:

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that, Asia-Pacific region accounted will grow with a higher CAGR, majorly due to rise in new technologies increasing the need for datacenters to manage the high generated data. As well as adoption of cloud computing services in the region expected to drive the DCI market in this region. Here, China, Japan and India contribute largely to the overall growth of the market. Followed by North America and is expected to have a significant growth rate over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as U.S and Canada contributes to the overall growth of the market. The reason of this growth is attributed to already presence of technology in the region.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-interconnect-market-4144

Industry News:

An American multinational company, Juniper Network, announced the expansion of its robust portfolio of services by extending its data center interconnect services. The services offered include open cloud interconnect package that encompasses dense wavelength division multiplexing optical boards for its QFX10000 Layer 3 spine switch, BTI7800 optical transport switch families. It also provides for software to manage the systems.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com