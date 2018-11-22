Mr. Khaled Al Badie, Al Badie Group CEO, Manages Multiple Positions in ABG Successfully

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (November 22, 2018) – Mr. Khaled Al Badie has been with the Al Badie Group since 2006, and has been instrumental in ensuring the success of the group in many sectors, such as Finance, Insurance and Travel. At present, he is holding various important positions in the group with success.

He is the Vice President and CEO, Chief Financial Officer, Chair of the Projects Owners committee, Chair of the Finance & Investment committee and Managing Director of the South Trading Establishment in ABG. He is also the Chair of the Investment committee and Vice Chairman of the Al Ain Al Ahlia Insurance Company, as well as the Managing Director of Al Badie Travel Agency.

The group members and management team swears by the effective decisions and advice of Al Badie, who they believe is one of the strongest pillars for the organization. His experience in the Abu Dhabi National Bank as the Head of Asset Management Group has also helped him take many key financial decisions for ABG.

Under his able leadership and guidance, the organization is planning to expand its operations to many other countries, such as India, and enter into a mutually beneficial relationship with countries having a growing economy.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

The Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the Al Badie Group, Mr. Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan Al Badie has been with ABG and a number of sister concerns for the last 12 years.

For more information, kindly visit https://khaledalbadie.tumblr.com.

###