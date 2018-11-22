Schizoaffective Disorders Treatment MarketUpcoming Trends and Opportunities Upto 2025

Schizoaffective disorder is a combination of symptoms of mood disorder and schizophrenia, such as bipolar disorder or depression. Schizoaffective disorder is also known as a mental disorder. Schizoaffective disorders lead to deregulated emotions and abnormal thought process. Untreated schizoaffective disorder could lead several problems such as functioning at work, in social situations, trouble holding down a job, or attending school. Schizoaffective disorder treatment patients need assistance and support with daily functioning. Schizoaffective disorder symptoms depend on person to person. Symptoms of schizoaffective disorders treatment include sudden changes in energy and appetite, disorganized and illogical speech, delusions, paranoia, delusions of reference, mood swings, lack of concentration, hallucinations, social isolation, non-stop speaking, difficulty in sleeping, sudden sadness, and lack of grooming and hygiene concern. These are some factors that increase the risk of schizoaffective disorder including stressful events that trigger symptoms, taking mind-altering (psychoactive or psychotropic) drugs.

Complications associated with schizoaffective disorder treatment are significant health problems, anxiety disorders, family and interpersonal conflicts, suicide attempts or suicidal thoughts, unemployment, and poverty and homelessness. It is quite difficult to diagnose as it has symptoms of both schizophrenia and either bipolar disorder or depression. Brain imaging and blood tests help to diagnosis schizoaffective disorders. Doctors recommend physical exam, tests and screenings, psychiatric evaluation, and diagnostic criteria for schizoaffective disorder such as DSM-5 for the confirmation of schizoaffective disorders. Schizoaffective disorders treatment can be treated with antipsychotics, antidepressants, and mood-stabilizing medications. Individual therapy and family or group therapy also help to improve symptoms of schizoaffective disorders.

Rapidly rising sedentary lifestyle, prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in health care spending, availability of advanced health care treatments, and rise in awareness about schizoaffective disorders are the factors driving the global schizoaffective disorders treatment market. However, social stigma associated with schizoaffective disorders, stringent regulatory approval procedures, and lack of diagnosis at the right time restrain the global schizoaffective disorders treatment market.

The global schizoaffective disorders treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type, end-user, and region. In terms of schizoaffective disorders treatment type, the schizoaffective disorders treatment market can be categorized into medicinal therapy, psychotherapy, and others. Medicinal therapy can be divided further into antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, anticonvulsants, and antidepressants. Geographically, the global schizoaffective disorders treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions have been further segmented into countries and medical treatment.

North America is the leading schizoaffective disorders treatment market. In terms of revenue, the U.S. holds a major share of the schizoaffective disorders treatment market in North America. The market in Europe is expanding rapidly due to high prevalence of schizoaffective disorders. The schizoaffective disorders treatment market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to expand significantly in the near future due to high incidence of schizoaffective disorders. Developing economies such as China and India are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2025 due to better health care infrastructure, economic growth, increase in the number of insurance payers, rise of the private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people. Brazil and Mexico dominate the schizoaffective disorders treatment market in Latin America. South Africa, Turkey, and other developing countries in Middle East & Africa propel the schizoaffective disorders treatment market.

Key players operating in the global schizoaffective disorders treatment market are Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc, Elan Pharmaceuticals, Ciba Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, and Abbott Pharmaceuticals.

