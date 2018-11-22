Wind Turbine Control System Market To Observe Strong Development By 2025

Wind turbine is a machine that revolves and converts kinetic energy from wind into electricity, which is then sent to the power grid. Wind turbine control system is required in order to extract optimal energy from the wind to enhance the performance of the turbine, increase the component life, and improve the power quality obtained from the turbine. Operators of wind power plants generally demand a wind power generation system that guarantees high availability, enhanced durability, and precision quality and control, so that every possible kilowatt per hour can be extracted from the wind.

The wind turbine control system market can be divided into five segments: main control system, power converter system, condition monitoring system, pitch control system, and yaw control system. In order to obtain maximum efficiency from the wind turbine, it is essential that the turbine faces in the direction of the approaching wind. This is ensured by the yaw control system. The pitch control system ensures that the turbine blades are not exposed to the wind speeds that they are not designed for. Whenever the speed of wind is higher than the design specification, the pitch control system changes the pitch of the blade in order to prevent damage. The power converter system, on the other hand, coordinates with various speeds of the wind turbine with a fixed frequency of the grid. In terms of application, the wind turbine control system market can be segregated into onshore application and offshore application.

Rise in awareness about the usage of renewable energy and increase in demand for power supply are the key drivers for the wind turbine control system market. In the recent past, usage of wind energy has increased significantly. Developments are also seen in terms of offshore wind energy farms, which are producing significantly large volume of electricity, being added to the main power grid. Wind turbine control systems not only increase the efficiency of such wind farms, but also prevent them from any probable damage due to the unpredictable wind speeds. However, installation of wind turbine requires significant amount of investment in the initial stage, which poses a key restraint to the market.

Demand for wind turbine control system is directly linked with the demand for wind turbines. Governments of various countries across the world are encouraging the use of wind energy in order to reduce carbon emissions. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the dominant share of the wind turbine control system market.

The region has highest wind power installed capacity in the world. Countries such as China and India are experiencing rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization. These countries possess high wind power installed capacity. North America and Europe are estimated to constitute key share of the market, following Asia Pacific. In North America, the U.S. has high installed capacity of wind power. Consumption of wind power is estimated to be high in Europe in the near future.