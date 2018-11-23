Northern VA Title Company Discusses The Importance Of Title Insurance

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) November 22, 2018 – Mathis Title Company, a Northern Virginia title company, recently published a blog post explaining the importance of title insurance. New homeowners who do not purchase title insurance leave themselves open to expensive risks, and all buyers are encouraged to purchase a title insurance policy.

Title insurance provides people who are refinancing, buying, or selling properties with an additional layer of protection during the process. The title company from which the person purchases the insurance will conduct research into publicly available records about the property to find and, if possible fix, a number of potential ownership issues. Because some issues are difficult to find, the title company will provide the buyer with insurance that helps protect them from issues that may not have been immediately apparent. This type of insurance is typically taken out by the people who are buying the property, though others involved may choose to take out their own policies as well for added protection if they deem it necessary.

Title insurance offers several important benefits. It can help ensure that you are not liable for problems resulting from deeds that have been improperly obtained, unknown heirs, mistakes in legal documents and tax records, prior liens, and other types of fraud. In addition, some policies will protect against incurred losses caused by zoning violations, building permit violations, and other errors. Obtaining title insurance can bring people involved in the buying process peace of mind, as they will know they are protected in the event of an unexpected issue with the property. Some banks may require that buyers applying for a mortgage obtain title insurance in order to complete closing processes.

Speak with Mathis Title Company for more information. The company can assist with settlements, contract preparation and review, closings, builder services, and refinancing in addition to providing clients with title insurance. Its founder, Robin Mathis, is dedicated to providing personalized support for all of her clients, personally performing each closing herself. The company can be contacted at 703-214-4020 or online at https://www.mathistitle.com. Mathis Title Company is headquartered at 11325 Random Hills Road, Suite 160, Fairfax, VA 22030.

