The Food Testing Market is expected to reach $8690 million by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Food Testing Market By Testing Type (Microbiology Analysis, Allergens Analysis, Lipid fats and Oils Analysis and Others); By Pathogen Type (E.Coli, Salmonella,ToxoplasmaGondii and Others); By Food Type (Dairy Products, Grains,Meat and Poultry, Seafood and Others); By Testing Technology (PCR, NMR, Chromatography and Others) & Geography 2018-2023 ”, the market is driven by the growing demand for food safety testing across several countries and geographic regions.

Americas dominates the Food Testing Market during the forecast period

Americas is the largest region in the Food Testing Market during the forecast period. It is expected to reach $2492.49 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.1%. This growth is due to the increasing consumer demand for food safety and quality. The US is the most developed country in the world, and it has a well-established food industry. Strict food safety regulations, increasing disease outbreaks, and growing desire for healthy food products among people, drive the growth of the Food Testing Market. The US federal government has imposed many regulations in food safety to reduce food hazards, provide nutrition labeling, and assistance to consumers in making healthy food choices. A large number of food safety testing companies are also responsible for the growth of food analysis in the US.

Selected Analysis done in the full Report:

The Microbiology analysis segment reached $2,295.65 million in 2016. It is expected to reach $4068. 74 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. Microbiology analysis consists of a series of tests which are conducted to examine the pathogen content in the food. These pathogens include Total Coliform, E.Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus, Salmonella, Listeria, and others. Food items which are prone to pathogen contents are dairy, poultry products, and water. Hence, regular microbiology analysis has to be performed to kill such pathogens. New technologies for microbiology analysis are being introduced by organizations such as RoboPrepHT system from BIOTECON which can conduct an automated quick test on pathogens.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• The rising mislabeling of food products is prevalent in Europe, where horse DNA was found in meat labeled as beef and pork. This has prompted the food safety authorities to prevent the occurrence of such frauds.

• Increasing GMO contamination of food products will enhance the demand for food testing in the coming years.

• The Food Testing Market has witnessed the introduction of many new testing methods such as testing of human brain cells reaction to the consumption of foods to understand the health benefits provided by such foods.

Key players of the Food Testing Market

SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek, and DNV GL are the key players in the Food Testing Market. SGS SA provides services such as food contact testing, food microbiology testing, food contaminant testing, nutritional and compositional analysis. Bureau Veritas SA provides services in testing, inspection, and certification. Intertek provides allergen testing technologies such as Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). These tests can detect the presence of allergens in the food. DNV GL provides BRC Global Standard for Food Safety which can guarantee the quality and safety of food products to the customers.

Food Testing Market is segmented as below

Stringent food regulations across the countries drive the demand for the Food Testing Market in the coming years.

A. Food Testing Market By Pathogen

1. Norovirus

2. Salmonella

3. Clostridium

4. Campylobacter

5. Staphylococcus Aureus

6. E.Coli

7. Yersinia

8. Toxoplasma Gondii

9. Vibrio

10. Listeria

B. Food Testing Market By Technologies

1. Chromatography

2. Polmerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

3. Immunoassay

4. Mass Spectrometry

5. Biochip/Biosensors

6 . Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay

7. Microarrays

8. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

9. Irradiation

10. Flow Cytometry

C. Food Testing Market By Testing Type

1. Microbiology Analysis

1.1. Pathogen Analysis

1.2. Non Pathogens

2. Lipids Fats and Oil Analysis

3. Allergen Analysis

4. Minerals & Inorganic Analysis

5. Pesticides & Fertilizers

6. Drugs and Antibiotics

7. Natural Toxins Analysis

8. Nutritional Labeling

9. Proximate Analysis

10. Food Adulteration & GMO Analysis

11. Shelf Life Studies

12. Others

D. Food Testing Market By Geography (covers 15+ countries)

E. Food Testing Market By Entropy

Companies Cited / Interviewed

1. TÜV RHEINLAND

2. TÜV NORD GROUP

3. TÜV SUD

4. EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

5. INTERTEK GROUP

6. MERIEUX NUTRISCIENCES

7. SGS SA

8. DNV GL

9. SCIEX INC.

10. ALS LTD.

11. Company 15+

