Godrej Alive – 2, 3, 4 BHK Apartments in Mulund Thane Circle Mumbai

Godrej Properties, the leading real estate brand in India, is coming up with yet another project at Mulund Thane circle, Mumbai. At Godrej Properties, we consider the needs of customers and strive to provide the best all the time. Godrej Alive is an upcoming development designed by experienced team which will have ultra-luxurious 2BHK and 4BHK homes. The developer considers the needs of valued buyers and strives to offer nothing but world-class homes. If you are looking for a home in the suburb of metropolitan life, it is the best project to look for. Godrej Properties is trusted for its excellent design, grand finish, and serene look of project, which is something that you can enjoy buy buying a beautiful home. If you are looking for quality home, Godrej Alive is the best project which has serene surroundings.

The project will have world-class amenities ranging from 2BHK spread over 772 sq. ft. to 4BHK spread over 1453 sq. ft. Whether you have large or small family, you can find ample space in all such apartments to accommodate you. Features are some of the important things that experts always rely on. We will cover all the world-class facilities in this project too. Godrej Alive Mulund is known to have wide entrance with serene ambience that can definitely make you pride as soon as you enter.

To ensure safety of you and your family, it has round-the-clock security. It will have 8 towers in a large corridor. Each tower will have five high speed elevators and it will have triple height entrance at wings A, B and C, and wing E will have double height entrance. It will have two basements in the project for members and the tower will have 26 floors. All the apartments will be naturally well-lit thanks to ample flow of wide corridors and fresh air.

The project will have ample parking space to help members ensure safety of their vehicles. The developer has utilized every inch in this project to display their skills in each home. The construction quality, design, and luxury features of the project are high on demand. These are some of the well-known avenues in this township. The developer has designed a lot of avenues to provide luxurious lifestyle to the residents with all the lifestyle amenities. Amenities are the important part a residential project. Godrej Alive has all of the world-class facilities.

Some of the major amenities include innovative squash court, music jam room, and clubhouse. You will definitely love pamper yourself at air yoga and bungee dancing. For sports lovers, it has boxing simulator, archery and pottery club.

Well, there is something more to offer for the residents. It will have kids play area, Segway, senior citizen club, jogging track, observatory deck with telescope, and aqua gym. Residents will have quality living in each segment of home. If you are looking for quality living, it is the best opportunity for you to own a property.

