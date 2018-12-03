Anticoccidial Drugs Market by Type of Livestock, Drug Class, Distribution Channels and Geographical Regions. Key Players are Eli Lilly, Virbac, Merck Animal Healthcare, Intas and Zoetis

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Market boosts and restraining factors

For global anticoccidial drugs market, factors such increasing prophylactic usage of anticoccidial drugs and rise in demand for the meat products are driving the growth of the anticoccidial drugs market. Furthermore, the feasible regulatory framework for the development and approval of the products and increase in governments spending on the healthcare of companion animals, increasing safety concerns about food and health of animals, improving prices and quality of meat and dairy product globally are the factors which are fueling the growth of the anticoccidial drugs market globally.

However, lack of awareness, high prices of the raw materials and cost of the products may hinder the Additives in Animal Feed Market growth.

The global anticoccidial drugs market is segmented on basis of type of livestock, drug class, distribution channel and geographical regions.

A sample of this report is available upon request @

North America dominates the global anticoccidial drugs market

North America dominates the anticoccidial drugs market, majorly U.S, Canada and Mexico owing to the precautionary use of the anticoccidials in the veterinary feed.

The European anticoccidial drugs market is propelled due to the excessive rise in consumption of meat, especially France, Germany, Spain and UK.

However, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be as the speedy growing region in anticoccidials market owing to the large pool of population increase in demand for meat and meat proteins in countries like India, Malaysia, and China etc.

Technological advancements and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by market players

Rising population pool, stability in economic conditions are leading to the rise in demand for foods with rich proteins, especially in the developing nations. Companies in veterinary healthcare were well established for addressing the growth of emerging markets towards the demand for the high-protein diets. Continuous investments for the innovations and the technological advancements for the development of animal health drugs.

Customisation of this report is available upon request @

Some of the key players in global Anticoccidial Drugs Market are

Eli Lilly (Elanco) (U.S.)

Virbac (U.S.)

Ceva Santé Animale (France)

Zoetis (U.S.)

Merck Animal Healthcare (Canada)

Smartvet Inc. (U.S.)

Intas (India)

Jurox (Australia)

Dosch Pharma (India)

Notable market development

In 2015, Eli Lilly acquired Novartis Animal Health to expand its Elanco Animal Health Unit in various product portfolios.

Need more information about this report @

Detailed segmentation

By animal type

Swine

Poultry

Ovine

Bovine

Equine

Canine

Aquaculture

By type of drugs

Sulpha drugs

Amprolium

Quinolones

Ionophores

Others

By end-users

Veterinary hospitals

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

By geographical regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Get access to full summary @