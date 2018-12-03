Blood Glucose Monitoring System | Large Scope and favorable circumstances up to 2024

Blood glucose monitoring system is a technique of testing the concentration of glucose in the blood which particularly help in diabetic management.

Regular monitoring of blood glucose can help to analyses the effect of food, exercise, medication and illness on the blood sugar level.

Patient care blood glucose monitoring is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics and self/home Care.

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a” Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Report, By Product Type, Application, By Patient Care Setting and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024”

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Analysis:

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% to 5.0% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Key Players of Blood Glucose Monitoring System:

F.Hoffman-la Roche (Switzerland)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

LifeScan (Johnson & Johnson)(US)

Ascensia Diabetes Care (Switzerland)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Dexcom (US)

Ypsomed (Switzerland)

B. Braun Melsungen (Germany)

Nipro (Japan)

Sanofi (France)

ARKRAY (Japan)

Prodigy Diabetes Care (US) and

Nova Biomedical (US), etc.

Geography Blood Glucose Monitoring System:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific and

Middle East & Africa.

The global blood glucose monitoring system market is segmented into product type, application, patient care setting and geography.

