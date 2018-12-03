Calcium Chloride Industry 2017 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Our latest research report entitled Calcium Chloride Market (by application (de-icing, construction, industrial processing, drilling fluids)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Calcium Chloride. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Calcium Chloride cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Calcium Chloride growth factors.

The forecast Calcium Chloride Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Calcium Chloride on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The segmentation on the basis of product covers flakes 77%, flakes 94%, prills 94%, and pellets 94%, and, liquid grade. Global calcium chloride market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Segment Covered:

On the basis of application the market is segmented as de-icing, construction, industrial processing, drilling fluids, dust control and others. The ionic compound of calcium and chlorine, calcium chloride is used in various applications such as deicing and dust control along with in industries such as the oil and gas industry, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The global calcium chloride market is expected to be primarily driven by factors such growth in demand for de-icing agents and rising demand for food preservatives. However, the growth in global calcium chloride market is likely to be hampered by factors such as restraints for environmental regulations. On the basis of application, calcium chloride market is divided into de-icing, construction, dust control, drilling fluids, industrial processing among and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report, BJ Services Company, Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem), Aarti Industries Limited, Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd., Solvay, Tangshan Sanyou Group., TETRA Chemicals (Tetra Technologies, Inc.), Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical, Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR- Growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of calcium chloride market. Furthermore, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023.We also have highlighted future trends in the calcium chloride markets that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The IGR- Growth Matrix analysis provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of REACH policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the global calcium chloride market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to calcium chloride market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the calcium chloride market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on calcium chloride market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

