Ceramic Substrate Market Size & Share To See Modest Growth Through 2025

A ceramic substrate is a wetted surface, which is microscopically rough. It leads to capillarity action, which causes the water to spread rapidly, creating a continuous film between conductors. The use of ceramic substrates enables high level of heat conduction and reliability in conductors. Ceramic substrates have optimized high performance, efficiency, and flexibility. Advanced ceramic substrates are used in gasoline and diesel systems for light-duty and heavy-duty applications. Ceramic substrate packaging solutions offer superior reliability performance compared to organic technologies . System in package integration capabilities, thermal management, temperature resistivity, and heterogeneous system integration are the factors driving the utilization of ceramic substrate technologies in microelectronics.

The ceramic substrate market is driven by the increase in usage of these substrates as alternatives to metals and alloys. The ceramic substrate market is also driven by its properties such as high-temperature resistance, corrosion-resistance, lightness of weight, and low thermal expansion. Rise in demand for compact microelectronics packaging solutions is also one of the factors boosting the ceramic substrate market. However, high procurement costs and high raw material costs are expected to hamper the market in the near future.

Ceramic substrates are used in a wide range of end-use industries such as electronics, automotive engineering, sensors, optoelectronics, aerospace, navigation, power electronics, instrumentation and control systems, medical equipment, telecommunications, industrial, and entertainment electronics.

Based on product type, the ceramic substrate market can be divided into alumina, aluminum nitride, silicon nitride, and beryllium oxide. Alumina is used in large number of applications in electrical & electronics engineering. Alumina ceramic substrates are a suitable choice for automotive manufacturers due to their high reliability, , mechanical sturdiness, and dimensional stability; and high thermal conductivity. . Thus, beryllium oxide is an ideal material that can be used in various high-performance semiconductors in electronic devices.

Based on region, the ceramic substrate market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the major region of the ceramic substrate market. It is anticipated to continue to lead the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be a rapidly growing region of the ceramic substrate market, due to the high demand for electronic products in developing countries in the region. Together, China and Japan account for prominent share of the market in the region. The ceramic substrate market in Europe, North America, and Latin America is estimated is to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the ceramic substrate market include Kyocera Corp, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., CeramTec GmbH, MARUWA CO., LTD., Tong Hsing Electronic Industries Ltd., KOA CORPORATION, YOKOWO CO., LTD